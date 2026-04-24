‘We know what authority we have’: Pete Hegseth has things to say to Pope Leo, and the feud does not seem like getting over anytime soon

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth made it clear that the U.S. military is keeping its focus on its mission despite the ongoing and increasingly heated feud between President Trump and Pope Leo XIV. Speaking to reporters at a Pentagon briefing, Hegseth emphasized that the military remains locked into its objectives and the directives provided by the White House.

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He noted that the military has legal teams constantly reviewing their actions to ensure that everything being done is fully authorized under the Constitution and existing laws, The Hill reported. Hegseth explicitly stated, “The pope’s gonna do his thing, that’s fine,” while maintaining that the military is very clear about its authority and the orders it receives from the president. This public stance comes as the Vatican and U.S. Catholic bishops continue to push back against the U.S.-Israeli war in Iran.

The core of this religious and political friction lies in the concept of just war theory. Many Catholic officials, including Archbishop Timothy Broglio, have argued that the conflict does not meet the necessary standards for a just war, specifically pointing to the requirement that such actions should be a last resort rather than a preemptive strike.

Pope Leo, who made history by becoming the first American-born pontiff, has been vocal in his opposition to the fighting

He has consistently called for peace and stated that “God does not bless any conflict.” The Pope has also warned against what he calls the “delusion of omnipotence” that fuels the continuation of war. On social media, he has been quite direct, writing that anyone who follows Christ is never on the side of those who drop bombs. He has argued that military action does not create space for freedom or peace, which he believes only comes from coexistence and dialogue.

Trump has taken to Truth Social to air his grievances, describing the Pope as “WEAK on crime and terrible for Foreign Policy.” In one post, Trump suggested that the Pope should stop catering to the radical left and focus on being a great leader rather than a politician.

Hegseth responds to Pope’s criticism: ‘We know what authority we have’https://t.co/0yFEOiSt2N — The Hill (@thehill) April 24, 2026

He also claimed that he has a right to disagree with the Pope, even as the administration faces criticism from within its own ranks. The president even went so far as to claim that the Pope’s election was a shocking surprise and suggested that the Church only chose an American to better deal with his administration.

The political fallout from this clash is becoming hard to ignore. Ashley McGuire, a senior fellow with the Catholic Association, expressed both disappointment and confusion regarding the president’s approach. She pointed out that the Catholic vote was a major factor in the 2024 election, making these attacks seem politically counterintuitive. She noted that President Trump appears to be treating the leader of 1.4 billion Catholics like a standard political rival, which is a role the Pope simply does not occupy.

The stakes are particularly high with the 2026 midterms on the horizon. Republicans are working hard to maintain control of both the House and the Senate, and this feud could potentially alienate a critical voting bloc. Observers like Christopher Hale, a democratic operative, believe the president will likely regret these remarks when the midterms arrive. The situation is further complicated by the fact that several high-profile members of the Trump administration are Catholic, including Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and first lady Melania Trump.

Despite the pressure, Pope Leo has maintained a stance of defiance. He stated that he has “no fear” of the Trump administration and intends to keep speaking out against war and promoting dialogue. While embarking on an 11-day trip to Africa, he reaffirmed his commitment to the message of the Gospel, which he sees as the primary work of the Church. This rare public disagreement between a U.S. president and the leader of the Catholic Church marks an unprecedented moment in the current term.

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