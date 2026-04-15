Trump attacked Pope Leo for the second time in days, hours after the Pope told reporters he has ‘no fear of the Trump administration’

US President Donald Trump has attacked Pope Leo XIV for the second time in just a few days, this time suggesting that the Catholic leader did not know about Iran’s actions against its own people. Trump posted on Truth Social just before midnight, claiming that Iran had killed at least 42,000 innocent protesters in the last two months. He called it “absolutely unacceptable” for Iran to have a nuclear bomb and demanded that someone inform Pope Leo about it.

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Just days before, Trump had already lashed out at the Pope, saying he did not want a pope who criticized the US president. According to CNBC, Pope Leo has spoken openly against Trump’s policies, especially how his administration has handled the conflict with Iran. The pontiff has called for a ceasefire and urged dialogue to resolve the conflict.

The Vatican also hit back at Trump after he posted an AI-generated image of himself appearing like Jesus Christ. The Vatican called the imagery “deeply disrespectful,” and the post drew quick condemnation from religious leaders and Democratic lawmakers.

Pope Leo is standing firm and refusing to be silenced by Trump’s repeated attacks

When reporters asked Pope Leo about criticism from the Trump administration, he said clearly that he was “not afraid of the Trump administration.” According to DW News, he added that he will continue to speak out against war and promote peace, dialogue, and multilateral relationships among states to find just solutions to problems. You can read more about how Pope Leo responded to Trump’s social media attack in full detail.

Before Trump’s latest attack, Pope Leo had made a statement on the Iran conflict where he denounced the “horror and inhumanity” of war and urged leaders to pursue diplomacy instead. Trump responded by calling the Pope “terrible” at foreign policy, and also implied that Pope Leo had been elected as the first American pope solely to deal with Trump himself.

Will someone please tell Pope Leo that Iran has killed at least 42,000 innocent, completely unarmed, protesters in the last two months, and that for Iran to have a Nuclear Bomb is absolutely unacceptable. Thank you for your attention to this matter. AMERICA IS BACK!!! President… — Commentary: Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) April 15, 2026

Trump and his administration have often cited Christianity as a justification for military strikes on Iran, even as the Pope has consistently called for peace and reconciliation. Notably, Trump also claimed the AI Jesus image was actually him as a Red Cross doctor, delivering that explanation while holding McDonald’s bags outside the Oval Office.

Trump vs Pope Leo: Explosive Feud Over Iran War Continues



The dramatic public feud between U.S. president Donald Trump & Pope Leo has continued, with Trump launching a fresh attack on the pontiff Tuesday night over Iran, as their clash spirals into realms of political power &… — Clash Report (@clashreport) April 15, 2026

The two have been on opposite sides of the Iran conflict, with the Pope pushing for diplomacy and Trump defending US military actions against Iran and Venezuela. Pope Leo also quoted from the gospel directly, saying, “The message of the gospel is very clear: ‘blessed are the peacemakers.'” His position on the conflict has remained steady throughout, and he has made no sign of changing his stance despite the pressure from Trump.

As tensions continue between Trump and the Pope, Leo has made it clear that he will not stop speaking out. He remains committed to his message of peace and continues to call on world leaders to choose dialogue over war.

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