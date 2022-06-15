OlliOlli World: VOID Riders Review

OlliOlli World: VOID Riders kept me hooked to the edge of my seat throughout the entire experience. When first starting the DLC, I immediately knew that I was going to be spending countless hours skating with style through the delightfully crafted environments. The colorful cast of new characters always were also always amazing to learn more about. The question remains, does OlliOlli World: VOID Riders offer an experience that is a must-have alongside your main base game content?

The DLC itself offers 18 new levels in total which includes the final boss level and three ‘zone boss levels’ which all in all is a brilliant handful of content for players to enjoy. This also doesn’t take into consideration the fact that there are challenges associated with the levels and these will keep players returning for more.

Don’t You Just Love Tractor Beams? Fresh Gameplay for a Slick User Experience

Whenever a DLC is created, what separates a good DLC from an excellent DLC is variety and built-upon positive key points from the base game. There needs to be something that gravitates players towards the fresh content and makes fans return to the experience. The new mechanics associated with the levels in VOID Riders ensures this is the case throughout. Grabbing your board while in new ‘Tractor Beams’ propel you upwards through them and working out when best to start going upwards to get the perfect landing is always a lot of fun.

Ultimately, the diverse boss levels are another element that keeps this DLC filled to the brim with unique content. They offer players a chance to consolidate the skills that they are used to utilizing in an extremely enjoyable manner. One of the zone boss levels for example is collecting cow piñatas while going through tractor beams. A thrill for sure!

Playing through the new levels I was constantly feeling the effects of a brilliantly designed user experience as is the standard for Olli Olli World. Levels are both greatly designed and complex enough to allow failure to see success through to triumph. When I got through a tougher level I had an instinctive “Yes!!” shouting in my mind. As someone who likes to try and avoid using checkpoints often through the levels, it gave an additional layer of enjoyable complexity. Equally as was the case with the VOID levels which had an amazing environment that I wanted to keep revisiting.

The core levels from the DLC themselves are located across three zones in the base game. These are Burntrock, Cloverbrook, and Sunshine Valley. However, each set of levels are taken away from the pack enough that it doesn’t feel like a simple rehash of content. It instead is an entrancing journey of new discoveries within every level.

All Hail Nebulord! New Characters Bring Wonder and Laughs At Every Kickflip

Pftangxi, Sair’Rah, and Khehvyn as seen in the image above all have incredible dialogue. Quirky and memorable, their outfits dazzle just as much as their dialogue does. At the start of each level and at the end of them, you will be running into these characters time and time again chatting with them. An ideal time to find out more about the lore of the VOID and what these great folks are all about.

You will not only get to chat with these characters throughout the DLC but also Nebulord themself and some old familiar faces from the game. A trip down memory lane awaits you if you are returning to the experience after a while away.

VOID Customization Galore!

Along with the core gameplay, there are new cosmetics for your character to change into and if you’re wanting to look totally out of this world while you are experiencing everything that the DLC has to offer you then this is your chance to do just that. Each item had me wanting to keep earning more and there’s one in particular that I know my character will be wearing for a while.

Play through the final boss of the DLC and you will be able to get an extremely unique customization option to keep all for yourself!

Replayability Value Skates Into Action

VOID Riders also makes sure that you won’t be dry on content after completing the main base content with the DLC. A host of challenges will be added for you and they will have you spending a lot of time going through each of the levels and completing them. This content keeps hitting the upper echelons of effective DLC design and it is wonderful to watch it flourish over the course of playing through these excellent slices of content.

The Verdict

Overall, OlliOlli World: VOID Riders is everything that makes OlliOlli excellent as a franchise infused in a potion of endless creativity and joy. Each level has immense replayability value because of how they are designed and the various side-tasks associated with them. Needless to say, it ensures that players will keep returning to this DLC section for a long time to come. Whether you are currently working your way through OlliOlli World for the first time or have been a long-time fan; the VOID Riders DLC absolutely will be worth a purchase from you if you want to continue your skating passion throughout the deepest reaches of the VOID. Time to get your boards ready once again!

OlliOlli World is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.