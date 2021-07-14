EA Might Be Giving a Free Battlefield Game Next Week

Publisher Electronic Arts will make Battlefield 1 free to download from next week, according to noted insider Tom Henderson.

It’s safe to say Battlefield 1, which launched back in 2016, isn’t the most fondly remembered of Battlefield titles – but it’s still worth a look for the low price of, well, nothing. At a time when gamers are crying out for a new World War II shooter, EA made the bold decision to take the Battlefield franchise even further back for an epic multiplayer FPS set during the First World War. Easily one of the more interesting franchise shooters of the last few decades, even if the campaign started out strong, but was kind of lacking the more you played it.

Henderson, who accurately leaked a ton of details related to Battlefield 2042 ahead of the upcoming game’s official reveal, took to Twitter earlier today to say that Battlefield 1 will be made available as a free download starting next week. We should stress this in not confirmed and plans could change, but Henderson’s track record so far suggests this will be going ahead.

Henderson hasn’t confirmed exactly when next week this will be, but we’d imagine it’ll be during or after the big EA Play Live event on July 22. He added that he’s unsure of platforms, but that it’s most likely going to be PC only.

The announcement of Battlefield 2042 last month saw a huge surge in interest for past Battlefield titles, particularly Battlefield 4. It’s unlikely that the 2016 shooter was high up on anyone’s list of Battlefield games to get back into, but perhaps EA is hoping offering it as a free download will be a good way to drum up fresh interest in the WWI adventure months before Battlefield 2042 flings us into the future. We’ll closely follow this story and post how and where to claim Battlefield 1 for free as soon as we receive confirmation from EA.