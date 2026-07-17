A couple started ripping wallpaper from a nursery wall, then realized the previous owners had left behind an entire hidden mural

Renovating a new home often turns into a lengthy process, but one discovery made the work worth it for a family preparing a nursery. Megan Jane Moore shared a viral TikTok video showing her family stripping away layers of old, iridescent white wallpaper as they got the room ready for her sister, as detailed by BroBible. Beneath the paper was not just drywall, but an entire hand painted Star Wars mural that had been hidden for years.

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The reveal unfolded gradually, set to the Star Wars theme song. A familiar figure appeared first, followed by a long, thin braid identifying the character as Anakin Skywalker, and additional figures emerged as the family kept scraping away the paper. Master Yoda, a robed Darth Maul, and Lord Vader all surfaced from beneath the layers, and Megan noted that her husband already has a Vader tattoo, making the discovery feel like an unlikely coincidence.

The clip drew massive attention online, racking up over 16.8 million views along with millions of likes and comments, as first highlighted by Cheezburger. One commenter compared the discovery to an archaeological dig, and even the official Star Wars TikTok account weighed in, asking the family to keep the mural.

The mural could not stay, but the family still found a silver lining

Megan later addressed the biggest question surrounding the discovery, explaining that keeping the mural was never truly an option. The artwork had been painted over two layers of old wallpaper, and mold had grown underneath it, a discovery that came amid a wave of unusual family photo discoveries circulating online this month. Because the nursery is meant for a baby due next month, safety took priority over preservation, and the walls ultimately had to come down entirely.

The video’s popularity ended up working in the family’s favor. It earned money through the TikTok Creator Rewards program, and Megan put those funds directly toward helping her sister and brother-in-law build their new nursery from scratch, turning a viral moment into something practical for the incoming baby.

The internet response to the discovery was overwhelmingly positive. One commenter, going by Roboute Guilliman, joked about feeling like an archaeologist, while another insisted the mural belonged in a museum. The moment picked up traction on TikTok amid a separate online debate over backyard tree ownership rights that also circulated that week.

Megan also cleared up several rumors that emerged in the comment section, confirming that the family did not paint the mural themselves and did not fake the discovery for views. She added that the dog seen in the video is named Sunny, not Chewy, despite guesses from some viewers.

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