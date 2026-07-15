Homeowner turns down former owner’s request to pick plums from backyard tree, and the internet sides with them: ‘Your tree, your fruit’

A homeowner recently took to the Reddit community r/AmITheJerk to share a boundary dispute involving a former owner and a plum tree, Daily Dot reported. It turns out that purchasing a home doesn’t always guarantee you get to enjoy the literal fruits of your labor, especially when someone else feels entitled to them based on sentimental history.

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The current owner purchased the property last summer, and the backyard came equipped with a large, established plum tree. The previous owner reached out shortly after the sale, explaining that the tree was planted by her late mother and had served as a family tradition for nearly two decades. Because of this emotional backstory, the new homeowner initially agreed to let the woman harvest the fruit.

It is safe to say that the arrangement did not go as planned. The homeowner noted that when the woman returned to harvest, she arrived with her husband, two buckets, and a ladder. The current homeowner wrote, “When she came over, she brought her husband, two buckets and a ladder.” They explained that the pair proceeded to pick nearly every ripe plum on the tree, including those hanging over the patio area. The result was disappointing for the new owner, who was left with nothing but broken twigs and fallen fruit on the ground.

Given the lack of respect for the property, the homeowner decided to end the arrangement

When the previous owner followed up to ask which weekend she could visit again, the homeowner stood their ground and explained that they intended to keep the entire harvest for themselves this year. The previous owner pushed back, citing the tree’s special meaning to her family. She even attempted to offer jars of homemade jam as a form of payment, but the homeowner clarified that the situation was never about compensation. The core issue was simply that the homeowner no longer wanted the previous owner to have access to the private property.

The internet has largely rallied behind the homeowner. Many users pointed out that buying a home grants you full ownership of everything on that land, including the trees. One user kept it simple and blunt, writing, “Your tree, your fruit.” Another user echoed this sentiment, suggesting that if the tree truly held that much importance to the previous owner, she “shouldn’t have sold it.”

Other commenters offered advice on how to handle further pushback from the former owner. One suggested being completely transparent about why the arrangement was canceled, writing, “If you hear from her again, tell her the truth. You were shocked that they came and greedily picked virtually all the fruit last year. To top it off, they left a mess behind.” There is a clear consensus that the sentimental value of a tree does not override the legal rights of the current owner.

While some people acknowledged that it is tough to leave behind a home filled with memories, most agreed that selling the property means closing that chapter. One commenter shared a personal anecdote about leaving behind a fruit orchard and an asparagus garden when they sold their own home, noting that they had to accept the property was no longer theirs.

It is a tough lesson in boundaries, but it is clear that the new homeowner is well within their rights to keep the plums.

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