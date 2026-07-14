Man was called up on Thanksgiving to answer why he didn’t turn up for his shift at Harris Teeter. He explains how he never had a job there

A Harris Teeter manager reached out to a person on Thanksgiving morning to demand why they hadn’t shown up for their scheduled shift, only to discover that the individual had never actually been hired by the company. This bizarre encounter was shared by a Reddit user named dark_mm on the subreddit r/IDontWorkHereLady, a community where people frequently document moments where they have to inform companies that they aren’t official employees.

Recommended Videos

The saga began months before that Thanksgiving phone call when the user applied for a position at the supermarket chain. During the interview process, things felt off from the very start. The user mentioned that the interview was conducted by a manager named Christie. Instead of a professional office setting, Christie led the applicant directly into the employee break room.

The user described the setting as “unorthodox” but decided to give the manager the benefit of the doubt at the time. That patience wore thin quickly as the interview was repeatedly interrupted by other staff members. These employees would constantly walk in to raise concerns, hold non-work-related conversations, and even ask who the applicant was. Reflecting on that experience, the user concluded that the location was simply “chaos central.” Even though the company eventually offered them the position, the user wisely declined the opportunity to join the team.

The situation highlights a massive administrative breakdown

Fast forward to Thanksgiving morning, and the user received a call from an unknown number. It turned out to be a manager from Harris Teeter, but the tone of the conversation was immediately tense. The manager, who identified herself as Tracy rather than the original interviewer Christie, sounded quite irritated.

She sternly confronted the user about being a no-show for their shift and demanded to know if they planned on coming into work. The user was caught off guard by the accusation, but after realizing what was happening, they couldn’t help but let out a chuckle. This only seemed to annoy the manager further.

Before the situation could escalate into something more heated, the user said, “Oh, I’d love to Tracy…But, I don’t work there. I never have.” It is clear that the user is incredibly glad they dodged this bullet and avoided becoming an employee at that specific store.

The post on Reddit gained significant traction, racking up over 5,500 upvotes and more than 140 comments. Many people in the community were baffled by the idea of a manager reaching out months later to contact someone who never officially joined the payroll.

A lot of commenters suggested the user reach out to the Harris Teeter human resources department to get some clarification on why their information was still in the system. Others were genuinely concerned about potential data security issues, specifically wondering if the user had accidentally leaked their social security number during the application process.

The user addressed these concerns by clarifying that this entire ordeal actually took place ten years ago. Because of the time that has passed, they felt there wouldn’t be much point in trying to contact the supermarket chain now to check on the status of their old application file.

While the exact location and the full identities of the managers involved remain unconfirmed, it is a perfect example of why you should always trust your gut when a job interview feels like a total disaster.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy