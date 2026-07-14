Mayor Mamdani introduces Parents’ Night Out to offer free babysitting to NYC parents. But it’s limited to 500 kids for now

New York City is rolling out a fresh pilot program called Parents’ Night Out that provides free child care to hundreds of families next month, ABC7 NY reported. This initiative aims to give parents and caregivers a much-needed break while their children engage in supervised activities at city recreation centers.

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Mayor Mamdani shared the details for this upcoming event, which is scheduled for August 16. The program will run from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, offering a designated window for parents to handle errands, enjoy a date, or simply relax. It is a fantastic concept, as finding reliable and affordable child care can be a real headache for many busy families.

“Every parent knows that a few hours to yourself can feel like a luxury,” said Mayor Mamdani in prepared remarks. “It shouldn’t be. That’s why we’re launching New York City’s first-ever Parents’ Night Out, so that parents can get a little time on their own to catch a movie, run errands or go on a date without worrying about who will take care of the kids – or how much it will cost.”

If you are hoping to secure a spot for your children, you will need to act quickly

Registration officially opens at 8:00 AM on Monday, and the city is handling these spots on a first-come, first-served basis. Given the high demand for accessible child care in the city, these 500 available slots will likely disappear in a hurry.

N.Y.C. Parks Department to Offer Free Childcare for 500 Kids Across the City with New ‘Parents’ Night Out’ Program https://t.co/e8pkIIfsCY — People Parents (@People_Parents) July 14, 2026

The pilot program is specifically tailored for families with children between the ages of 6 and 13. By utilizing city recreation centers, the city is leveraging existing public spaces to provide a safe environment for the kids while their parents get some time away. It is a smart way to utilize infrastructure that is already in place to support the community.

City officials have emphasized that this event is designed to offer a genuine break to caregivers. While the kids are kept busy with supervised fun, parents can breathe a little easier knowing their children are in a secure, city-sponsored setting. It is the kind of practical support that makes a massive difference in the day-to-day lives of residents.

This initial launch serves as a test run for the city. With space capped at 500 children across all participating locations, the program is quite exclusive for now. It will be interesting to see how this pilot performs and whether it paves the way for more frequent or larger events in the future. If you are interested in taking advantage of this opportunity, make sure you have your information ready to go when enrollment kicks off on Monday morning.

The recreation centers involved in the Parents’ Night Out program include:

Brooklyn:

Shirley Chisholm Recreation Center

3105 Farragut Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11210

Manhattan:

Highbridge Recreation Center

2301 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10033

Queens:

Al Oerter Recreation Center

131-40 Fowler Ave, Flushing, NY 11355

Bronx:

Kwame Ture Recreation Center

1527 Jesup Ave, Bronx, NY 10452

Staten Island:

Greenbelt Recreation Center

501 Brielle Avenue (across from Sea View Hospital)

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