Man accused of helping himself to the snack cart finds police waiting when the plane lands

A Breeze Airways passenger found police waiting at the gate after a flight from New York to Florida over what initially appeared to be an onboard snack dispute. The traveler was escorted off the aircraft after it landed at Vero Beach Regional Airport on July 7, but the incident ended without an arrest or criminal charges.

Recommended Videos

The passenger was initially believed to have taken snacks from the beverage cart without paying. Crew members requested that law enforcement meet the flight upon arrival, leading passengers to remain seated while officers boarded the aircraft after landing, Democrat & Chronicle reported.

As more details emerged, it became clear the story was less dramatic than first believed. The passenger ultimately paid for the snacks before police intervention became necessary, and airline officials later confirmed there had been no security breach during the flight.

Seems like the snacks weren’t really the biggest problem after all

A spokesperson for Breeze Airways said a guest on Flight 581 had taken items from the onboard service cart before completing payment, prompting the crew to request law enforcement assistance at the destination. The airline later clarified that the passenger paid for the items before the matter escalated and emphasized that no arrests were made.

The flight departed Westchester County Airport in New York and landed in Vero Beach, Florida, at around 10:30 p.m. In the video footage shared by News 12 Westchester, police were seen waiting for the man at the aircraft gate. While passengers were told there had been a “security issue” during the flight, airline officials later stressed that the incident did not involve any security threat. Airline mix-ups can happen, but luckily this was resolved peacefully. We’ve seen some mix-ups happen outside the cabin as well, as one traveler even watched her luggage miss the flight after spotting it from her window before takeoff.

The spokesperson also said they did not know which snacks were involved. Breeze offers a variety of items for purchase onboard, including $5 snacks such as potato chips, popcorn, and gummies, along with premium options like ramen noodles and cheese trays priced at around $10. Not every unusual moment on a plane points to a real problem, much like when a TikTok pilot explained an unusual flap setting that actually signaled a routine safety procedure.

Police issued the Connecticut passenger a trespass warning rather than making an arrest. The warning was tied to the passenger’s reportedly disruptive behavior during the incident, not because of unpaid snacks. Authorities did not announce any criminal charges.

Airport Director Todd Scher said the event was unlikely to have affected other travelers because the aircraft was the final arrival of the evening and remained overnight in Vero Beach. As a result, no additional flight disruptions were expected.

Although the captain informed passengers there had been a security-related issue onboard, the situation ultimately ended with the passenger paying for the snacks, speaking with police after landing, and leaving without being taken into custody.

In the end, what began as an apparent snack theft investigation turned out to be a brief onboard disturbance that concluded without arrests or any confirmed security risk.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy