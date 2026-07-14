UK man faked the evidence, stuck to his story, and was still convicted of murder

What first appeared to be a possible suicide turned into a murder investigation after friends and family noticed details that simply did not add up. Their doubts ultimately exposed a carefully staged scene and led to the conviction of a man who had spent years abusing his estranged wife.

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Michael Thompson, 56, has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of raping and murdering his wife Kimberley Thompson, 43, before attempting to make her death look like suicide. According to the BBC, he was also convicted of two counts of perverting the course of justice. Thompson refused to enter Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing, where Judge Nirmal Shant KC ordered him to serve a minimum of 33 years in prison.

The couple had been married for 19 years and had two children. They were separated and going through divorce proceedings when Kimberley was killed at their Northampton home between midnight and 3:30 a.m. on August 9 last year.

He staged the scene, but the evidence told a different story

Prosecutors said Kimberley had experienced years of domestic abuse, including controlling behavior and physical violence. Thompson had also secretly recorded hundreds of hours of her conversations before suffocating her. Unfortunately, this is not the first time abuse has been hidden behind a public image. In an unrelated case, a social media influencer used his large following and a borrowed mansion to lure and assault women before being sentenced to prison.

During the six-week trial, Thompson claimed he found Kimberley unconscious after they had consensual sex, saying she was surrounded by alcohol bottles and tablets. However, her family and friends rejected the suicide claim and described a long history of abuse, prompting police to investigate the case as murder.

A post-mortem examination found no alcohol in Kimberley’s system and only low levels of caffeine, paracetamol, and codeine, contradicting the scene Thompson had created. Even the most carefully staged cover-ups tend to fall apart. In another tragic case, a Florida man on death row also tried to disguise what he had done, before grimly revealing the truth himself to investigators.

The court heard Kimberley had started a new relationship, planned to move out, and had requested about £65,000 in the divorce settlement. Prosecutors also pointed to Facebook and Snapchat posts made shortly before her death that claimed she had “drank too much.” Friends said the wording and spelling were unlike her usual writing style, raising further suspicion.

Judge Shant said Thompson showed no remorse during the trial and deliberately tried to cover up the murder by staging a suicide scene, pretending to perform CPR, and faking distress during his emergency call.

The couple’s daughter, Athena, addressed the court by video from the United States, describing her father as a “jealous, conniving, narcissistic villain” and saying he had destroyed her life by killing her mother.

Kimberley was remembered as a dedicated basketball player and coach at Northampton Basketball Club. Detective Chief Inspector Torie Harrison said she had endured about 20 years of domestic abuse and encouraged victims in similar situations to seek help. Crown prosecutor Emma Cornell said the conviction exposed Thompson’s “cowardice and lies” and brought justice for Kimberley and her family.

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