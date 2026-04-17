Hip-hop influencer lured women to a luxury Pacific Palisades mansion under a sick ruse, but his true motive led to an 8-year prison sentence

Clinton Adams, a social media personality known as Clintnlord, has been sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading no contest to charges involving the rape of women at a Pacific Palisades mansion. The 32-year-old Northridge resident, who has built a following of over 400,000 across social media, used a calculated deception to gain access to a luxury property that did not belong to him.

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According to New York Post, the residence in question is a 5.3 million dollar Mediterranean-style villa with ocean views. Adams claimed the four-bedroom, six-bathroom home was his, but the owners had actually evacuated the property due to smoke damage from a wildfire. This setting became the backdrop for a series of crimes that led to his arrest on November 19.

Court documents detail the harrowing experiences of the victims. One woman testified that after a night of partying in June 2025, she was at the house when Adams entered her room and forced himself on her. She told Adams, “I don’t want to do anything sexually.” Adams responded by asking, “Don’t you want to make me happy?” When the woman attempted to move away, Adams pinned her down.

He really used that empty wildfire house like it was his own

The victim testified, “I just felt his hand on my wrists, I was telling him to stop.” Adams then applied pressure to her neck to prevent her from breathing or screaming before raping her. Following the assault, the victim fled the house barefoot, eventually calling an Uber to take her to the UCLA Medical Center for treatment.

A second victim described a different approach. Adams followed her down a street in Santa Monica in August 2025, claiming he worked in the fashion industry to obtain her phone number. He eventually invited her to the Palisades property under the guise of watching movies. Once inside, he forced himself on her in a bedroom while grabbing her arms. The victim testified that she asked him to stop multiple times while she cried during the assault.

🚨The Case of "Clintnlord

​Clinton Adams, a 32-year-old influencer known online as “Clintnlord,” has been sentenced to eight years in prison following a no-contest plea to charges of sexual assault.



Adams leveraged his 400,000-strong social media following and a fraudulent… pic.twitter.com/P8f1fApiPT — Amy Leigh (@IAmyLeigh) April 17, 2026

Adams was initially charged with three counts of felony forcible rape and one count of felony assault with the intent to commit rape. During his arraignment on November 21, he entered a plea of not guilty, facing a potential sentence of 90 years to life in state prison. The case against him highlights the dangers lurking behind the curated lifestyle often presented by influencers, a troubling trend that has seen more frequent and severe legal consequences.

This mirrors the recent case of influencer, influencer Cash Cartier was recently sentenced to 40 years for a fatal assault on his partner. In a similar fashion, Adams frequently shared content on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, where he posted music videos for tracks like Anarchy and Dirty Dancing. His social media presence also featured him at various music industry events and performing on stage.

Before his no contest plea, the district attorney’s office noted that Adams was held in custody with bail set at 1,475,000 dollars. While he initially faced a much longer prison term, the legal process has now concluded with the eight-year sentence. It is a grim reminder of how digital status can be used to manipulate and endanger others in real-world settings.

The preliminary hearing for the case had been scheduled for January 21, but the resolution of the charges brings an end to the immediate legal proceedings.

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