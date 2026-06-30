California farmer is giving away his entire 125,000 lbs of ripe nectarines to the public for free, and he’s pinning it on ‘giant ag corporation’

California farmer Cesar Mora is giving away his entire harvest of 125,000 pounds of ripe nectarines for free after struggling to find a market for his fruit, Daily Dot reported. It is a tough situation for any grower, and it highlights the massive economic pressures that smaller farmers in the Central Valley face today.

Recommended Videos

Mora, who has been farming in the region for more than 30 years, has spent the last decade focusing on white-flesh nectarines. Despite his experience, he has found himself unable to move this year’s crop, marking the second consecutive season he has faced a significant financial loss. He expressed his frustration in a video shared on X by @WallStreetApes, noting that he should be busy picking the fruit right now, but he is not.

The farmer invited the public to his orchard in Reedley, California, to pick the fruit themselves between June 29 and July 3. A post on X stated, “Come pick free nectarines at 21500 E. Parlier, Reedley, CA,” and limited visitors to “one bag or bucket per person.” It is a generous move that aims to make sure his hard work does not go to waste, as Mora simply wants “No Nectarines Wasted!”

The situation has sparked plenty of conversation on social media

Mora placed the blame for his inability to sell the fruit on what he described as a “giant ag corporation” that he claims prevents him from doing business with buyers. While his frustration is clear, he did not name a specific company, and there is no publicly available evidence to verify his claims regarding these business circumstances. This kind of uncertainty is always a difficult part of the agricultural industry, where pricing, demand, and complex contractual arrangements can create major roadblocks for independent growers.

The situation has sparked plenty of conversation on social media. One user tagged U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, writing that the farmer “shouldn’t have to face this kind of outcome right at his farm’s peak harvest time.” As of the time of this report, the office of Secretary Rollins had not responded to the tag or provided a comment on the matter.

Nectarine farmer in California is giving away his entire 125,000 lbs of ripe nectarines to the public for free



He says Big Agriculture in California has made it impossible for him to harvest and sell his nectarines



You can go pick for free from June 29–July 3, at 21500 E.… pic.twitter.com/a1T8y2LtNH — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 29, 2026

Other commenters have been trying to offer solutions or support for Mora. One person asked, “Why don’t they take the produce to farmers’ markets to sell directly to people? Or have people come to the farm & pick their own produce?” Another user pointed out that similar pick-your-own operations, like apple orchards in Ohio, typically charge customers for the harvest. Some of those following the story have suggested that visitors should leave tips or donations to help the farmer and his family through this rough patch.

It is worth noting that the broader agricultural landscape in the country is shifting. Data from the USDA shows that the total number of farms in the United States has declined over recent decades, while the average size of the farms that remain has grown larger. This trend often leaves smaller, independent operators like Mora in a precarious position when they run into marketing disputes or supply chain issues.

While the long-term impact on his farm remains to be seen, his current focus is entirely on getting this season’s harvest into the hands of the public.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy