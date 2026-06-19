A fired Florida probation employee discovered she still had access to a state database, and what she allegedly did with it led to 113 felonies

Crystal Lawson, a former employee with the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, is currently facing 113 felony counts of computer crimes following an investigation into unauthorized database access. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reports that Lawson allegedly used her former access credentials to leak sensitive information to members of a drug trafficking organization.

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According to TMZ, Lawson began her employment with the state in February 2022. She was fired later that same year after being arrested for battery. It is a major security failure that she retained access to the Comprehensive Case Information System long after her termination. Investigators discovered that between January and May of this year, Lawson accessed this restricted database 106 times.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office stated on X, “Lawson was able to find multiple active, un-served arrest warrants, searched for and identified co-defendants in the criminal case, and leaked active arrest warrants to members and associates of the DTO.” This is an incredibly serious breach of public trust. By utilizing the system to identify active criminal cases, Lawson was able to warn drug trafficking associates that investigators were closing in on them.

Leaks Allegedly Helped Suspects Avoid Arrest

She effectively alerted these individuals that law enforcement had secured arrest warrants, which directly undermined official police work. The consequences of these actions were significant for local law enforcement efforts. The sheriff’s office reports that the leaks led to the loss of critical evidence and unrecovered assets. In at least one instance, the information provided by Lawson allowed a suspect to flee the area to avoid arrest.

It is frustrating to see how one person’s unauthorized access can completely derail complex investigations and protect those involved in criminal activity. Lawson now faces 113 felony counts of unauthorized access to a computer system. Each of these counts carries a potential sentence of up to 5 years in prison. If the maximum sentences are applied consecutively, Lawson could face a total of 565 years behind bars.

OCSO Intelligence agents have arrested a woman who used her access to a sensitive court database to warn members of a drug trafficking organization that investigators were closing in and had secured arrest warrants.



Crystal Lawson, 32, was granted access to the Comprehensive… pic.twitter.com/dOpXQ89Xkv — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 18, 2026

This situation highlights how vital it is for government agencies to maintain strict control over digital credentials. When an employee is terminated, their access should be revoked immediately to prevent exactly this type of abuse. I believe that the state’s failure to disable her account created a dangerous vulnerability. Lawson allegedly exploited this oversight to compromise active investigations and assist a drug trafficking organization.

The scale of the charges reflects the depth of the damage caused by these illegal leaks. As the legal process moves forward, this case serves as a stark reminder of the security risks inherent in outdated or poorly managed digital access protocols. The fact that someone could continue to log into a state system for months after being fired is a massive issue that the department will likely need to address to prevent future incidents, fueling broader worries about growing public sector corruption.

For now, Lawson remains the focus of this investigation as she prepares to face the consequences of her alleged actions in court.

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