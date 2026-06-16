A man filmed himself robbing a Chicago flower vendor mid-sale, and viewers immediately started hunting for the victim to pay him back

A video shared to X by the account @Chicago_Goofies shows a man selling balloons and floral arrangements outside his home when a person in a vehicle approaches him. The driver asks to see one of the arrangements, claims to have cash ready in the car, and then drives away without paying. As first reported by The Daily Dot, the clip originated on TikTok, though the original creator has not been identified.

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The incident drew immediate backlash from viewers, many of whom flooded the comments expressing a desire to compensate the vendor directly. One user wrote, “I want to send this guy money if anyone knows his Cash App or Zelle. I don’t care if he’s illegal, what happened to him is grimey [sic].” Another added, “If you know where this vendor is located please DM me. I want to personally pay him. Thank you.”

Because the video was reshared without clear location details or contact information, people have struggled to track down the seller. The @Chicago_Goofies account, which regularly shares Chicago-based street footage, has not provided any updates on the vendor’s identity or whereabouts. No police report or arrest has been referenced in connection with the incident.

Viewers rallied to help, but the vendor’s identity remains unknown

Several commenters speculated that the vendor is an immigrant, pointing to Spanish-language text visible on some of the displayed items. One user wrote, “The immigrant likely thought he was getting shot and breathed a sigh of relief that he was only robbed.” The identity of the driver who took off without paying has not been disclosed, and the @Chicago_Goofies account has not named the individual.

A man in Chicago was selling balloons and flowers outside his house when a man approached him and asked to see one of the arrangements.



The man told him he had cash in the car, but instead of paying, he jumped back into the vehicle and took off. Stealing from someone who is… pic.twitter.com/SkOBQHwYKr — Goofies Of Chicago (@Chicago_Goofies) June 16, 2026

This is not an isolated pattern in Chicago. In December 2022, vendors joined forces to demand more protection after a string of robberies, with at least four street vendors targeted in just two months.

The violence reached a point where a vendor’s son was shot in the leg in Austin while trying to protect his father during an armed robbery, a story that echoes a broader wave of vendor thefts that have drawn public attention across the city. Augusto Aquino, president of the Association of Street Vendors, noted at the time that some vendors in areas like Little Village had been robbed multiple times.

As reported by CBS News Chicago, one vendor described being robbed at gunpoint twice in less than a month during that period, while tamale seller Maria Velasquez reported being robbed three times. Community member Mercedes Alvarez described patrolling streets as early as 3:30 AM to protect local workers. Amid the ongoing attention to vendor safety, comments under the viral clip also pointed to a wider trend of harassment being staged for social media engagement, with one user writing, “Trolling for Engagement gets you paid.”

Some viewers linked the incident to a social media clout-chasing pattern that has also drawn scrutiny in other parts of Chicago, including a viral teen takeover incident where an 18-year-old struck five police officers with a vehicle while a crowd filmed on. As of the time of publication, whether the vendor in the clip has been identified or compensated through private channels could not be confirmed.

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