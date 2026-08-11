A man has $1 million in medical bills after allegedly getting sick from oysters at an Illinois steakhouse. The restaurant says it’s not responsible

Joe Belgio, a 44-year-old Marine Corps veteran and retired Illinois firefighter, has been hospitalized for more than a year following a severe illness allegedly linked to eating raw oysters. As reported by the New York Post, the incident took place at Gibsons Steakhouse & Bar in Oak Brook on June 30, 2025, and has since resulted in permanent brain damage for the father of a young child.

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The situation began during a family celebration. Belgio’s fiancée, Melanie Stayer, explained that the couple had recently welcomed their five-month-old daughter, Carmela, before the outing. “This was a casual day with a casual man at a restaurant that he wanted to celebrate life with his family, and life can change so quickly,” Stayer said.

Following the meal, Belgio’s health declined rapidly. His attorney, Scott O’Sullivan, stated that Belgio went into cardiac arrest three days after consuming the oysters. He “lost consciousness and oxygen for at least eight minutes,” according to O’Sullivan. First responders from the Cicero Fire Department, where Belgio had previously served, were able to revive him before he was transported to the hospital.

The medical toll has been devastating

Medical testing performed on Belgio revealed the presence of multiple pathogens. The lawsuit claims he contracted Enteropathogenic E. coli, also known as EPEC, as well as Plesiomonas shigelloides from the oysters he ate at the restaurant. A similar seafood safety scare drew attention when a food vlogger flagged a “deadly” mistake a chef made while preparing a seafood pasta dish. The aftermath of this infection has been devastating.

A retired Illinois firefighter and Marine veteran remains hospitalized more than a year after becoming severely ill following a meal of raw oysters at a steakhouse, according to a newly filed lawsuit.



Joe Belgio ate the oysters at Gibsons Steakhouse in Oak Brook in June of last… pic.twitter.com/RezMFmZffx — Global Trends Desk (@GlobalTrentlwb) August 11, 2026

Belgio spent months in a coma and now requires around-the-clock medical attention. O’Sullivan noted the severity of his client’s condition, stating, “He is most likely bedridden for the rest of his life.” O’Sullivan added, “He is extremely brain damaged, with very little cognitive capacity, and will need care for the rest of his life.”

The financial burden of this care is substantial, as Belgio has already accumulated more than $1 million in medical bills. A GoFundMe page launched on July 8, 2025, has raised over $85,000 to assist with these expenses. The page highlights Belgio’s background as a dedicated public servant and father. It describes him as “an ex-Marine and firefighter who has devoted his life to protecting others and serving his country.”

The description further notes that “he completed a courageous tour of duty in Iraq, demonstrating unwavering loyalty and heart every step of the way. Joe has always been the first to lend a hand when help is needed.” In response to the lawsuit, which also names seafood suppliers Supreme Lobster and Seafood Company, Gibsons Steakhouse & Bar has denied any responsibility.

A spokesperson for the restaurant emphasized that there have been no other reports of illness linked to their establishment. “Based on the facts and our internal investigation, there is no evidence to suggest that our establishment caused his health condition. We are confident that a fair and thorough legal process will agree with this conclusion,” the spokesperson stated.

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