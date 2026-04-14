A man in New York attacked 3 with a machete, but the final moments forced officers into a life-or-death decision

American street crime appears to be increasing to the point that random attacks in public places often make it to the headlines. Recently, an incident of this domain took place in New York when a man carrying a machete attacked three people on Saturday at Grand Central Terminal, which is a major commuter station as well as a tourist attraction. The attacks from the alleged man were so vicious that the NYPD, which also had a brawl with the FDNY at a charity hockey game, was left with no choice but to neutralize him to stop any further escalation.​

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According to NBC News, the New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a press conference that the suspect in the event attacked a 65-year-old man, a 71-year-old woman, and an 84-year-old man at the station before he was taken down by the police. Tisch identified the suspect as 44-year-old Anthony Griffin, who is now dead due to the bullets fired by the officers at him.​

Jessica Tisch, in the press conference, said, “Our officers were confronted with an armed individual who had already injured multiple people and was continuing to pose a threat.” Tisch added. “They gave clear commands. They attempted to de-escalate, and when that threat did not stop, they took decisive action to stop it and to protect New Yorkers on one of the busiest train platforms in the city.”

Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who also proposed a 9.5% property tax increase, thanked the police officers and declared that the footage of the incident would be released after a thorough investigation. He posted on X, “The NYPD is conducting an internal investigation and will release body-worn camera footage, as it does in all incidents involving the discharge of an officer’s firearm.” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also said in a post on X, “I’m grateful to our brave officers who acted quickly to stop the suspect,” the governor added. “We’re working closely with the NYPD as the investigation unfolds.”

I have been briefed on an incident that occurred at Grand Central Station this morning. Reports indicate a man slashed three people on the platform with a machete. Officers shot the man when he did not drop the machete. He has since been pronounced dead.



I’m grateful to the NYPD… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) April 11, 2026

Even though the police officer shot the suspect, there were still two police officers who were taken to the hospital along with the victims of the attack. Tisch, in the briefing after the incident, declared the attack as random while also confirming that the victims who were assaulted have met with serious skull injuries along with minor lacerations on body but their lives are out of danger.​

Even though the head of the New York police has declared this event to be random, there must be some motive behind the attack. Despite it being random, the suspect attacked senior citizens only, which may come across as an odd pattern to some. Though the details and reasons for the event might be announced after the investigation is complete, and until then, saying anything would be speculation.

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