A man in Spain ordered 1,200 cups of guacamole from Taco Bell to win a year of free rent, and he says he emptied 6 locations and his bank account

Taco Bell ran a summer promotion in Spain that promised to cover a year of rent for one customer who bought menu items containing guacamole. One man says he won it by ordering 1,200 one-euro cups of the dip, according to BroBible.

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The promotion was called Guacabono, and it marked the return of the Guacamole Chicken Burrito to Spanish menus. Customers had under three weeks, from July 22 to Aug. 9, to buy any Taco Bell item that included guacamole and enter. The prize was capped at €14,400 net and required a valid rental contract, according to the campaign’s announcement.

The account comes from his own posts and has not been independently verified. The Taco Bell customer reportedly checked the legal terms and found the contest was not a random draw, as the prize would go to whoever bought the most guacamole items. A one-euro cup supposedly counted the same as a full menu.

He says he aimed for 1,200 so nobody could catch him

Follaldre wrote that his plan was to reach a number so high that the result could not be questioned. He reportedly worried that another customer might stop at a round 1,000, so he set his target at 1,200 cups of guacamole instead. At €1 apiece, that put his spending at about €1,200, or a little under $1,350.

A man in Spain ordered 1,200 servings of guacamole at Taco Bell in a successful quest to get the brand to pay his rent for a year



READ MORE: https://t.co/HnndcD6BS7https://t.co/HnndcD6BS7 — Brotips (@brotips) October 7, 2026

Getting there took more than one restaurant, by his telling. The winner says he ran through the guacamole stock at as many as six Taco Bell locations, and he claims the effort also emptied his bank account. He described himself as someone who is very prone to looking for the gap in promotions and contests.

The man, who is reportedly a vegan, revealed that he ended up eating guacamole almost exclusively and even drinking it through a straw. He even shared a photo to show three freezer drawers packed with cups, and he joked in Spanish that he had enough guacamole “for three lives.”

He pointed to an older stunt as his inspiration, naming the pudding promotion featured in Punch-Drunk Love. That subplot was based on David Phillips, a California engineer who bought more than 12,000 cups of pudding in 1999 to collect over a million frequent flyer miles. However, that offer rewarded every purchase, while the Guacabono paid out to a single customer.

Once the promotion closed, he says a message from Taco Bell confirmed that he had won. He marked the moment with a second post that translates to “And they called me crazy.” However, the payout is tied to his lease, as the chain would cover a year of rent under his current contract up to the €14,400 cap, or roughly $16,100.

The campaign played on a long-running joke that young people cannot afford housing because they spend their money on avocado toast. Its announcement cited Spanish Youth Council figures showing that 14.5% of people aged 16 to 29 live outside the family home. Fast food has featured in other viral posts recently, including a TikTok creator’s claim about a 547-day-old McDonald’s cheeseburger.

The Guacabono drew complaints when it launched. According to the outlet, Taco Bell was criticized at the time for making light of a serious housing problem. Some users called it hypocritical to give away rent while the chain’s own workers struggle to make ends meet, per the same report. Marketing manager Beltrán Romero de Lecea described the campaign in the announcement as a way of giving something back to fans.

Whether Taco Bell brings the Guacabono back next summer remains to be seen, and any repeat could draw customers who have now read how the first one was won with guacamole.

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