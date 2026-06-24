A Mississippi DA’s office is sentencing criminals with cheerful ‘Good Job, Shooting Star!’ report cards, and one says ’40 years, see me again in 2066′

The DeSoto County District Attorney’s Office in Mississippi is drawing attention and starting heated debate by using cheerful, kindergarten-style graphics to announce the sentencing of convicted criminals. The approach is very different from the serious tone people usually expect from legal institutions, and it has clearly caught the public’s attention.

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The office posted a graphic on Facebook marking a 40-year prison sentence for a shooter, with a design that looked like it belonged in an elementary school classroom. The text on the post included the phrase, “40 years, see me again in 2066.” This post has gained nearly 33,000 likes on Facebook, a clear change from standard legal updates.

The trend appears to have started gaining momentum in December 2025, when the office began adding Christmas and Santa-themed ornaments to their weekly conviction posts. Since then, they have continued trying out different styles. They posted a GTA 6-style warning for potential lawbreakers and used a smartphone screen-themed graphic to announce a sex offender conviction.

Reactions split sharply between Facebook humor and X criticism

The public reaction has been a complete mix. On Facebook, many users found the creativity funny, and some left laughing emojis under the posts. One user wrote, “Honestly if being publicly shamed keeps people from committing crimes I’m all for it.” Another commenter wrote, “Thought this was some teacher of the week shi or some,” referring to the kindergarten-themed shooter post.

On X, the mood has been much more critical. Some people view this approach as a serious drop in professional standards. One commenter wrote, “Okay, so when the public celebrates things happening to them it’s all good.” Another person added, “one way or the other MFs gone stop committing so much crime…believe me this is tame compared to the Electric chair or some shit…they committed the crimes, why can’t be shamed now 🙄🤔.”

Despite the criticism, some people believe this public shaming might serve a purpose. Part of the audience thinks these posts could discourage potential criminals. One commenter said, “I’m here for it. Gotta clown those fools. Can’t let prison be something to brag about or idolize.” Others countered this view, arguing that such methods have not historically proven effective at reducing crime rates.

It is not currently clear whether District Attorney Matthew Barton is directly approving these specific visuals or whether they are the work of his staff. Whoever is behind them, the office shows no signs of slowing down. They have gained attention by mixing serious legal outcomes with internet-style, comedic design. Concerns about getting the facts right echo other shooting cases, such as one where a video cleared officers who fired.

The posts continue to spark debate over whether the approach is a clever way to engage the public or an unprofessional move for a government office. How the public reacts to charges can vary widely, as seen when a family responded to prank death charges. Either way, the office has drawn a notable level of attention on social media with this style of legal communication.

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