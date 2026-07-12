Netanyahu highlights Lindsey Graham’s stance on Iran’s nuclear goals following his death: ‘You have to knock out these nuclear weapons program’

During an appearance on NBC News’s Meet the Press, as reported by The Hill, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared that Graham was very clear about the necessity of taking action against Iran’s nuclear ambitions. The prime minister recalled Graham telling him in a private conversation, “Bibi, you have to do it. You have to knock out these nuclear weapons program before they knock us out.”

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Senator Lindsey Graham, a long-time Republican lawmaker from South Carolina, died on Saturday evening following a “brief and sudden illness.” He was 71 years old. His office announced the news in a post on the social platform X at 2:02 AM EDT, requesting privacy for the family during this difficult period.

Graham was in the midst of seeking his fifth term in the Senate, where he served as a prominent defense hawk and a key member of several influential committees, including the Senate Budget Committee, the Judiciary Committee, the Committee on Appropriations, and the Committee on Environment and Public Works.

Netanyahu praised Graham’s dedication to the American-Israeli alliance

The Israeli PM described him as one of the great champions of the partnership between the two nations. He noted that Graham believed a strong Israel was essential for a strong America, and vice versa. According to Netanyahu, Graham viewed Iran as a significant danger not just to Israel and its neighbors, but to the United States as well.

Netanyahu tells Fox Lindsey Graham would fight to give more bombs and money to Israel than they even needed pic.twitter.com/iuvKvotbey — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) July 12, 2026

Reflecting on the senator’s character, Netanyahu remarked that Graham never wavered in his convictions. He compared Graham’s commitment to traditional values to the ideals found in Superman comics, specifically referencing, “Freedom, justice and the American way.”

The loss of the senator comes at a tense time in international relations. President Trump recently noted that the interim deal with Iran appears to be over, particularly after Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This development followed an incident where the Iranian military fired on the Cyprus-flagged container ship GFS Galaxy for using an unauthorized route, leading to a third round of U.S. strikes.

Graham had been a vocal skeptic of the interim peace deal, telling CBS News’s Face the Nation last month that he expected the diplomatic approach to fail. He had long argued that the U.S. would eventually have to rely on war or other forms of coercion if the agreement did not hold.

Graham’s political career was defined by his military and legislative service. After obtaining a law degree from the University of South Carolina, he served as an Air Force JAG. In a 2015 interview with the American Bar Association’s The Law Student Podcast, he described his time in the military as the single best thing he had ever done.

He valued the opportunity to wear the uniform and practice law as a prosecutor, defense attorney, and judge. This experience influenced his approach to foreign policy throughout his eight years in the House and his tenure in the Senate, which began when he succeeded Senator Strom Thurmond in 2003.

President Trump shared his condolences on his Truth Social platform early Sunday morning, writing, “Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead! He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!!” The president also remarked on the senator’s vibrant energy and dedication.

Other colleagues also expressed their grief, with Senate Majority Leader John Thune stating on X that his heart was heavy to learn of the passing of his friend and colleague. Thune highlighted Graham’s dedicated service in the Air Force and Congress, noting that he was a strong advocate for the United States and an ally to freedom-loving countries.

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