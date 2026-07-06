A New York woman shows her family’s fridge padlocked shut, and she says she isn’t one of the people allowed to open it

A TikTok video showing a padlocked refrigerator in a New York home has drawn widespread attention after the woman living there says she is not among those permitted to open it, as reported by The Nerd Stash. The clip was posted by @in_constant_motion and sparked an immediate debate about food access and household control.

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The footage shows a padlock on the fridge door, with the woman explaining that certain household members have access while she is left waiting until someone else opens it first. In a separate clip, she shows injuries she says came from disputes at home and mentions she is actively working toward moving out and finding more stable housing.

A GoFundMe she set up describes her situation in more detail, stating she needs funds for basic living expenses including food and moving costs. She also mentions that her elderly Chihuahua requires surgery and testing, adding to her financial goals. The video quickly divided commenters. Many urged her to act fast, with one writing, “Call the police, bro.”

Viewers shared their own experiences

Others offered more measured suggestions, including getting a mini fridge for her room, using food assistance programs, or finding temporary storage solutions for food while she works toward leaving. Several acknowledged these were short-term fixes but said they could help in the meantime. Unusual household disputes in New York have drawn online attention before, including a man who went viral after his wife refused to use air conditioning even as indoor temperatures hit 87 degrees at night.

Several people in the comments drew on their own upbringings, describing homes where food was rationed or household rules were strictly enforced, and said those memories made the video hit differently. Others said it made them more aware of how different domestic situations can be, even within the same building or neighborhood. The account has been drawing steady viewers over time, with followers returning regularly to track updates about her living situation and what steps she takes next.

Food insecurity is a documented problem in New York. According to Feeding America, more than 2.8 million people in New York State face hunger, with one in nine residents considered food insecure. The organization notes that food insecurity affects people across income levels and household types, not just those living in poverty.

For people in difficult living situations, GoFundMe has become a widely used platform for raising funds for basic needs. According to the company’s own About page, over 190 million people worldwide have used the platform since its founding in 2010, with medical and housing campaigns among the most common categories.

The broader conversation in the comments settled around one consistent point: that controlled access to basic necessities like food is a situation many viewers found deeply uncomfortable regardless of the specific circumstances. The woman has continued posting updates to her account as she works toward leaving her current living situation.

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