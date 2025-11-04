A pilot just revealed the concerning truth about where you sit on a plane. If you are in the back, ‘It’s Worse’

Flying can be scary for a lot of people, and turbulence makes it even worse. When the plane starts shaking and bouncing around, there is not much you can do except hold on tight and hope it ends soon. Even though no planes have crashed because of turbulence in many years, it still makes people really nervous. A pilot recently shared a tip that could help make your flight feel less bumpy.

Joey Miuccio is a pilot based in Florida who makes videos on TikTok. Someone asked him where they should sit on a plane if they want to feel less turbulence. His answer was pretty clear. If you usually sit in the back of the plane, you might want to rethink that choice.

“Definitely not in the back,” Miuccio said in his video, according to Bro Bible. “The back is the worst spot.” He grabbed a pen and held it in the middle to show what he meant. When he shook the pen back and forth, the ends moved a lot more than the center, where he was holding it. That center point is what pilots call the center of gravity.

Turns out the middle seats might actually be worth it

Miuccio says the best spot is somewhere near the wings, or maybe a few rows in front of them. That part of the plane sits close to the center of gravity, so it does not shake as much when you hit rough air. The turbulence is happening to the whole plane, but you feel it more when you are farther away from that center point.

He also made sure to point out something important. Turbulence is not actually dangerous. He thinks people should just try to watch a movie or sleep instead of getting worked up about it. But if you have ever been scared on a plane, you know that is much easier to say than to do.

There is another way to think about turbulence that some people find helpful. Back in 2022, a TikTok user named Anna Paul talked about something called the Jell-O theory. Picture the plane sitting inside a big bowl of Jell-O.

The pressure from the Jell-O on all sides keeps the plane held in place. Even when the Jell-O jiggles, the plane stays put. It is the same idea with air pressure keeping the plane up, so it will not just fall out of the sky. Flight attendants have shared other surprising insights about air travel, including what they avoid during flights.

People had different reactions to the pilot’s advice. One person named Andy T left a comment saying, “i sit at the back its the best ride ever.” But someone else named Jo Smith wrote about the fear that many flyers can relate to. “I know turbulence isn’t dangerous but when I’m 30,000 ft in the air with no control my head is telling me it’s very dangerous & the planes going to break in half,” they said.

If you have a flight coming up and you get nervous about bumpy rides, this might be worth remembering. Try to book a seat closer to the front or right around where the wings are. This is definitely one of the best social media discoveries you will come across.

