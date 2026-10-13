A Six Flags Over Georgia roller coaster stopped with a car resting at the top, and officials say one guest has died

A visitor has died at the Six Flags Over Georgia park following an incident on the Goliath roller coaster. The attraction, which is a massive 200-foot-tall structure, was evacuated after the event, leaving one of the ride vehicles resting at the top of the lift hill.

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As reported by Unilad, local authorities and park staff responded immediately to the scene. Footage captured by a helicopter showed guests being assisted down a stairway attached to the lift hill as the evacuation process unfolded.

One witness who spoke to local news mentioned, “He was in our pictures,” and added, “He fell and hit the car three different times.” While unconfirmed reports circulating online suggest the individual died after falling from the ride, officials have not released specific details regarding the mechanics of the incident.

A spokesperson for Six Flags says they are cooperating fully with local authorities

According to Entertainment Weekly, a spokesperson for Six Flags issued a statement regarding the situation, saying, “We are deeply saddened by the guest incident at our park today. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the guest’s family, friends, and loved ones.”

🚨#BREAKING: A father has just FALLED TO HIS DE@TH off of a rollercoaster at Six Flags near Atlanta GA.



Witnesses say the father was riding with his child and then flew out of seat, smashed into riders behind him, and hit the rollercoaster several times before ultimately falling… pic.twitter.com/mww7YO38Sm — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) October 12, 2026

The park indicated it is providing support to both guests and team members who were affected by the event. The spokesperson also noted, “The park team and local authorities responded immediately, and we are cooperating fully with local authorities as they complete their investigation. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be sharing additional details at this time.”

Michael Owens, the Mayor of Mableton, also addressed the incident. He confirmed that Mableton Public Safety Director Dr. Kerry Stallings is working alongside Cobb County Police and park security. Mayor Owens stated, “Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the individual’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.”

He further commented, “We are grateful to the personnel responding to this incident and will continue to support coordination with the appropriate authorities. Out of respect for the family and the ongoing investigation, we will refrain from commenting further at this time.”

The Goliath roller coaster has been a fixture at the park since it opened in 2006. It is known for its impressive scale, reportedly reaching speeds of up to 70mph. The ride is marketed as a high-intensity experience that includes a 12-story drop and a 540-degree spiral. It was built by Bolliger and Mabillard, a Swiss manufacturer responsible for several other major coasters across the Six Flags chain and other parks.

This incident follows recent news involving another Six Flags location. In September, the X2 roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California was closed. That decision followed more than 100 claims from individuals who alleged that the ride caused various injuries.

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