A woman ended her engagement of nearly a decade, and what she wrote about missing him split her Reddit comment section

A woman recently made the decision to end her engagement of nearly a decade after her partner’s temper reportedly began to escalate, sparking a large conversation online. The user, who posts under the name muttsandmountains, shared her story in the subreddit r/GirlDinnerDiaries, detailing the end of a relationship that began when she was just 22 years old. Now in her 30s, she is navigating the aftermath of a breakup after spending her entire adult life building a future with someone she once believed she would marry.

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The couple had reportedly been planning a wedding for fall 2026, but the relationship hit a breaking point in May 2026, as detailed by the Daily Dot. According to her post, the situation became untenable when her partner allegedly began screaming and throwing things at the ground in anger, though not at her. She wrote that in that moment, she realized she did not want that to be the rest of her life.

She has described the decision as difficult despite recognizing that the relationship had become unhealthy. She wrote that she could not imagine life without him and that she was hurting badly, while also expressing doubt about whether the outcome might have been different. She admitted she wished she had done things differently, said she could have communicated better, and acknowledged that the two of them simply were not communicating well by the end.

Many users praised her decision to walk away

Her Reddit post has drawn a lot of attention, with many commenters offering support for her choice to walk away. One person called her a “smart girl” and said they wished they had shown the same resolve before marrying an abusive ex husband. A sentiment that echoes the kind of cautionary stories that circulate widely on social media,

A great example of that is one recent account of an Instagram user who said a man she met through a dating app turned out to be using a fake name and was already married. Another commenter, who said they grew up with a father who screamed, told her that kind of anger wears a person down over time and urged her to put herself first.

The post highlights the complex reality of dealing with anger in relationships. According to information from Mission Connection Healthcare, anger becomes a serious problem in a relationship when it cannot be managed in a healthy way, with screaming, name-calling, and physical aggression cited as warning signs. These behaviors can damage intimacy and, in many cases, lead to the end of the relationship altogether.

While it is common to feel responsible for a partner’s temper, individuals are ultimately responsible for their own reactions. Strategies such as stepping away from a heated conversation, practicing deep breathing, or seeking professional help through approaches like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy or the Gottman Method are often recommended for couples working through conflict.

A theme that has also surfaced amid other viral relationship stories making the rounds online, including one involving a couple’s honeymoon. In this case, the woman said her ex-fiancé had agreed to go to therapy, though many commenters urged her not to return to the relationship regardless.

The original poster has not provided further updates on the situation since her post was published.

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