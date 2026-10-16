A woman says an Ashley Furniture delivery guy bled on her $6,000 bedroom set, and that was before she was told her refund could take 5 months

Buying a new bedroom set is usually a milestone for a young family, especially when the money took months to save. TikTok user Chels, who posts as @thechelsshift, says her $6,000 purchase from Ashley Furniture turned into a weeks-long fight for a refund, as reported by BroBible. Her video has pulled in hundreds of thousands of views since it was posted.

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With a notebook in hand, Chels walks viewers through her Ashley Furniture nightmare. She says the couple picked out a bedroom set and Tempur-Pedic mattress, then waited a month for delivery. On delivery day, she claims one of the workers bled on the furniture while oversharing about his relationship, though she let it go, as she was eager to sleep in the new bed.

Ashley Furniture has not publicly commented on her claims, and her account has not been independently verified. However, the real problem started once the couple actually slept on the mattress, according to Chels. She says it felt nothing like the one they tested in the store, comparing it to sleeping outside on a concrete slab.

Chels says Ashley Furniture and Tempur-Pedic kept pointing at each other

Chels says her husband called the store three times without getting answers about a return. The couple then visited over Labor Day weekend to speak with the manager, who allegedly told them nothing could be done. When they asked for a customer service number, she claims the manager said it would only route them back to him.

The couple reportedly called the manager again that night, with Chels explaining that she was a new mom who couldn’t get any sleep. She says the manager blamed Tempur-Pedic’s policy. However, when she contacted Tempur-Pedic, a representative supposedly told her the brand offers a 90-day return window and that the holdup was on the Ashley Furniture side.

Chels says she eventually reached Ashley Furniture corporate, which approved the return and sent a crew to pick up the mattress. She claims she was promised a refund within five to seven business days, but it never arrived. A second representative purportedly told her it would take three to five months, then never called back as promised.

Viewers quickly jumped in with stories of their own. One person said a manager quietly told them to “just look on Wayfair” while they browsed bedframes at the store, and another viewer from Oregon claimed to have called the location directly to demand the money be returned. Others were stunned by the price tag itself, with one commenter saying a $180 boxed mattress was the best they had ever owned.

Some commenters urged Chels to file in small claims court or contact a local consumer news team, while one joked about deleting a saved Ashley Furniture couch from their browser. Chels called it a big corporation “absolutely robbing” an average American family. Chels is not the first customer to take a refund fight public. A Verizon customer said the company haggled her refund down on a call.

In a follow-up video, Chels said Ashley Furniture called to tell her the refund had been issued, and the money was already in the couple’s account. She said they checked the balance themselves to confirm it had landed. Chels then thanked viewers for tagging and calling the company, describing the power of TikTok as “absolutely wild.”

The update may encourage other frustrated customers to take their disputes public, though Ashley Furniture has not explained why the refund was quoted at three to five months in the first place.

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