Adult content creator filmed an $11,000 video for a client, then pleaded guilty to manslaughter after the encounter turned fatal

Michaela Rylaarsdam, an OnlyFans model and content creator, has been sentenced to four years in prison following her guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter. This legal development comes more than a year after the 32-year-old was arrested in connection with a fatal encounter that occurred while filming a fetish video. The case follows separate legal scrutiny inside the creator community, where an OnlyFans model faced serious felony charges.

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According to The Tab, the incident took place on April 17, 2023, at the home of Rylaarsdam in San Bernardino County, California. The victim, 55-year-old Michael Dale, had traveled to her residence after the two connected on a website called Eros.com. This platform is frequently used to find escorts, and it served as the starting point for a series of events that ended in tragedy.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Dale had paid Rylaarsdam over $11,000 and had submitted several specific BDSM requests online. These requests included instructions to tie him up, wrap him in cling film, and glue boots to his feet.

She tried CPR as he turned blue

Prosecutors revealed that videos recovered from the phone of Rylaarsdam documented the session. The footage showed Dale with his wrists bound, a plastic bag placed over his head, and duct tape covering his mouth. The affidavit noted that he remained in this state for at least eight minutes. Authorities described the footage as showing “several troubling videos of Dale with a plastic bag over his head and duct tape around his face and head, which was clearly obstructing his breathing.”

The situation turned critical when Dale began to turn blue during the filming. Rylaarsdam, who is a married mother of three, called 911 to request emergency assistance. When law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, they found her attempting to provide CPR to the man. Despite these efforts, Dale was unresponsive and not breathing. He was transported to a local hospital where he was declared brain dead, and he was subsequently taken off life support.

OnlyFans creator Michaela Rylaarsdam has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter after 56-year-old client Michael Dale died during a paid fetish session in Escondido, CA. She charged him over $11k, sealed his head in a plastic bag with duct tape and restraints while filming,… pic.twitter.com/HMACJcv4sP — Pop Fatale. (@PopFatale) May 27, 2026

The medical examiner for San Diego County later ruled that the cause of death was asphyxia and officially classified the death as a homicide. Rylaarsdam was taken into custody in February 2025, nearly two years after the incident took place. While she initially faced a charge of second-degree murder, she eventually pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter. She has been held at the Las Colinas Detention Facility in San Diego County since the time of her arrest.

In my opinion, it is a sobering reminder of how quickly high-risk fetish scenarios can go wrong when safety is compromised. While individuals are free to explore their own interests, the physical dangers involved in restricting breathing or movement are significant. This case highlights the legal consequences that can follow when a private, paid encounter turns into a criminal matter.

Rylaarsdam will now serve her four-year sentence, bringing a formal conclusion to the investigation into the events of that April day.

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