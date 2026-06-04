An 82-year-old woman was killed in a deadly highway crash, but then the suspect claimed her dog pulled the steering wheel to grab a treat

Shauna Rae Dokken faces charges of criminal vehicular homicide following a head-on collision that killed 82-year-old Barbara Lee Welberg on May 29. The crash occurred on Highway 11 in Roseau, Minnesota, at approximately 4:00 PM. Authorities report that Dokken, 43, was driving a Ford F-250 pickup truck when she veered into the opposite lane and struck Welberg’s Kia Sorento, causing the SUV to overturn. Welberg was pronounced dead at the scene.

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According to People, investigators noted that Dokken provided multiple and conflicting accounts regarding the cause of the accident. According to a criminal complaint, she claimed that her dog grabbed the steering wheel while attempting to reach for a treat. She stated that she tried to regain control of the vehicle but hit the shoulder of the highway, which caused the truck to spin out and collide with the other vehicle.

While history shows that dogs have evolved to become close companions to humans, investigators cast doubt on the animal’s involvement in the wreck. This explanation stands in contrast to reports from witnesses who observed Dokken driving erratically before the incident. One witness even contacted 911 to report her vehicle crossing fully into oncoming traffic and attempted to follow the truck to obtain a license plate number.

She actually tried to blame her dog for the crash

When officers arrived at the scene, they observed that Dokken had slurred speech. While a preliminary breath test for alcohol returned a reading of 0.000, she admitted to taking several prescription medications earlier that day, including Buspar, lorazepam, and Adderall. Her partner informed investigators that she has a history of misusing her medication, including snorting the pills instead of taking them as prescribed.

Woman claims dog tugged steering wheel, causing crash that killed 82-year-old https://t.co/RTE01XIfzu — WSOCTV (@wsoctv) June 4, 2026

A blood sample was collected and sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for further analysis. Dokken was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. She is currently being held at the Roseau County Jail on $200,000 bail. In addition to the charge of criminal vehicular homicide, she faces counts of DWI under the influence of a controlled substance and operating a vehicle in a grossly negligent manner.

Court records indicate she was already on probation for a prior DWI conviction at the time of the crash. She is scheduled to appear in court on June 10 for a probation violation hearing. The details surrounding this case are significant, particularly given the potential for a prison sentence of up to 10 years and a fine of $20,000 if she is convicted. The investigation into the circumstances of the crash remains ongoing as authorities wait for the final results from the bureau of criminal apprehension.

It is clear that the sequence of events leading up to this tragedy will be a central focus as the legal process moves forward.

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