An Oregon mother allegedly convinced her young kids to have a sleepover inside the family car, but she ended up facing six criminal counts

Chardonnay Marie Benavidez faces six criminal counts after authorities say she attempted to poison her three young children and herself using carbon monoxide. The 32 year old, currently held without bail, is charged with three counts of attempted murder in the first degree and three counts of assault in the first degree.

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According to People, the incident occurred at the family home in Keizer, Oregon, on June 6. Police were dispatched to the residence just after 8:00 PM after Benavidez placed a 911 call. During the call, she reported that her children were drifting in and out of consciousness. According to investigators, she had encouraged her children to have a sleepover inside the family car, which was parked in an attached garage.

When officers arrived at the home, they found Benavidez along with her 4 year old and her 2 year old twins in the living room. All three children were transported to the Salem Hospital Emergency Department to receive treatment for carbon monoxide poisoning. They were medically cleared and released to their father, Antonio Benavidez, the following day.

She planned to shoot herself if the carbon monoxide failed to kill her

The scene inside the garage presented a significant challenge for first responders. Keizer Police Department Lt. Trevor Wenning noted that the area was filled with an overwhelming amount of exhaust fumes. Because the levels were so high, police officers were unable to safely enter the garage. Fire crews equipped with self contained breathing apparatuses were required to enter, open the doors, and vent the space before evidence could be collected.

⚖️OREGON vs Chardonnay Marie Benavidez⚖️ Held without bail at the Marion County Correctional Facility and is scheduled to return to court next Wednesday

Keizer mom accused of trying to kill her 3 children with carbon monoxide appears in court. She is facing three counts of… pic.twitter.com/VyHMD6lwHm — American Crime Stories (@AmericanCrime01) June 9, 2026

Investigators discovered a tube connected to the vehicle exhaust pipe and fed into the interior of the car. Lt. Wenning stated that Benavidez had conducted research that led her to choose vehicle exhaust as the method for the attempt on their lives. During her arraignment, a Marion County prosecutor revealed that a gun was also located inside the vehicle. Benavidez allegedly informed police that she intended to use the firearm to shoot herself if the carbon monoxide failed to kill her after it had killed the children.

Antonio Benavidez spoke about the situation, expressing frustration regarding the immediate aftermath of the event. He stated that he attempted to gain access to the hospital to see his children but was blocked by staff. He mentioned, “I went to the hospital. They wouldn’t let me in. They wouldn’t give me no information. I ended up getting detained because I was like, ‘Dude, those are my kids back there, I’m f***** going in.’” He also described his ex wife by saying she “was such a great f***** mother.”

The investigation into the events of June 6 remains a serious matter for the Keizer Police Department. This incident echoes other extreme domestic cases handled by the justice system, including a separate investigation where a mother was accused of attempting to harm her children. Benavidez is currently detained without the possibility of bail.

A court hearing is scheduled for next week to address the charges.

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