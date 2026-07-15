Austin man bought a routine carton of eggs, then he made a discovery that left him questioning his ‘32 years of life’

An Austin man was seemingly surprised to find something abnormal among the groceries. He claimed he had seen it for the first time in over thirty years. The man declared that he had bought the tray of eggs, and everything seemed normal until he saw that one of the eggs looked weird. He recorded his observations and posted them on social media.

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According to Brobible, TikToker @daydreamer2tired posted a video explaining the strange appearance of his egg. It starts with this man talking to his audience about how excited he was about what he just discovered, then points the camera towards the tray of eggs. He picks one up and shows it has a “bumpy” surface, unlike the others, which had smooth shells.

The man stated in the video, “I just got back from the grocery store, and I had to show you guys this. I wonder if you guys are gonna be excited as I was when I first saw it,” he added. “’Cause never in my 32 years of life have I ever seen… A bumpy egg,” He exclaimed, “What in the world? I’ve never seen this before.”

It looks like the viewers weren’t as excited as him

As the video gained traction on TikTok, garnering over 55,000 views, the audience poured in their opinions, with some seemingly unbothered by the egg’s unusual symmetry and declaring it safe to eat. One of the commenters stated, “Bumpy chicken eggs are usually caused by excess calcium or vitamin D in a hen’s diet, which settles on the shell during formation. Other causes include stress, heat, a defective shell gland, or the hen simply aging. These eggs are perfectly safe to eat.”

Another commenter stated, “I’m 67 and the last dozen eggs I got there was one in it, I’ve never seen that in my lifetime. And yes, I used it, and no, I didn’t die, and it didn’t look weird inside.” According to a study by the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, these eggs are called corrugated eggs and result from abnormalities in plumping.

It’s a process in which nutrient-rich fluids are pumped into membrane-covered eggs before the formation of the egg shell. These eggs are usually considered normal to eat. However, it’s the crack on the shell that could raise concerns about food quality. It is said that if such eggs have cracked shells, one shouldn’t consume them.

It appears that some viewers considered the egg unfit to eat, but others seemingly educated both the audience and the creator on the matter, urging them not to make a big deal out of it.

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