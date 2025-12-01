Cheesecake Factory worker of 4 years says he’s No. 1 in sales, then reveals the mental trick he uses to get customers to tip more

A Cheesecake Factory server named Wesley Twiggs shared the mental trick he uses to get the highest sales at his location and earn bigger tips. Twiggs has worked at the chain for four years. He says memorizing complex orders through visual storytelling is the key to his success in a job where tips determine most of his income.

Competition among servers is intense because tips make up a large part of their earnings. Twiggs knew he needed something special to stand out. He explained in his TikTok video that he wanted to share a technique people can use today at any restaurant that will lead to higher tips. He added that he is number one in sales at his location and has been for a while.

According to Bro Bible, instead of using a pen and notepad like most servers, Twiggs creates an entire story in his mind. He calls it a visual thing he can carry with him long enough to get items from the bakery and hand them out. He connects menu items with concepts using vivid imagery.

This memory technique is rooted in real psychology

To show how effective this is, he shared an order from a recent shift. Twiggs served a table of 12 people, and each person ordered a different cheesecake. He remembered all of them by weaving them into a story.

The mental story started with God (Godiva) dressed in velvet (Red Velvet) who was rolling an Oreo into a Strawberry field. The scene continued with Snow White (White Chocolate) singing into a Pumpkin.

An Oreo flies out of the pumpkin and lands on a moose’s antler (Chocolate Mousse). The moose eats a strawberry, and the juice gets on his tuxedo. Finally, the moose sits down, roasts marshmallows (S’mores), and puts salt (Salted Caramel) on them.

This technique is rooted in psychology, specifically associative memory. Associative memory is your ability to remember relationships between concepts using visual and verbal information.

Staying composed under pressure, like this server does with complex orders, is something Mexico’s president recently demonstrated in a different situation. Twiggs recommends taking the skill seriously if you want to master it. He suggests taking the menu home and creating preset images for different items.

The technique clearly connected with people online. Viewers flooded the comments, confirming they had used similar memory tricks in other parts of their lives, especially in school. One person was so impressed by the video that they commented, “Seems like you have way too much talent to be a server.”

This Cheesecake Factory server is not just boosting his tips. While some customers have complained about portion sizes recently, servers like Twiggs focus on delivering excellent service. He is giving out free study hacks that rely on association. If you want to try this out, remember that creating a story is the key.

