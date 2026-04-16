Chicago criminal notorious for the racist torture of a disabled teen served 7 years in prison, but he’s already back in jail after a new attack

Tesfaye Cooper, the Chicago man who gained notoriety for his role in the 2017 livestreamed torture of a disabled teenager, has been arrested again. It is a frustrating development for many, as Cooper was taken into custody on April 8 following an alleged robbery in the city. This new incident comes only two years after he completed a seven-year prison sentence for his involvement in the 2017 attack, which remains one of the most disturbing crimes to surface on social media.

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According to police reports, Cooper, who is now 30, was apprehended near a train station alongside Mazi Pearson, 33. The two men allegedly chased down a cyclist after the victim waved at them. During the confrontation, the suspects reportedly shouted that they were members of the Gangster Disciples. The situation escalated quickly as Cooper and Pearson allegedly pursued the man into the train station, where they punched and spat at him before stealing his bicycle.

Officers captured the pair shortly after the incident. Pearson, who reportedly had active warrants for failing to appear in court on four separate felony cases, was also found in possession of ten bags of heroin and four bags of cocaine, according to Daily Mail. Pearson now faces charges of robbery and possession of a controlled substance, while Cooper has been charged with robbery.

Two years out, and already facing serious charges again

This recent arrest brings up the dark history of the 2017 case that originally landed Cooper behind bars. At that time, Cooper and three others, Jordan Hill, Tanishia Covington, and Brittany Covington, kidnapped an 18-year-old white man who was mentally disabled. The victim had originally met Hill at a McDonald’s on New Year’s Eve in 2016, believing they were friends. Instead of a friendly outing, Hill drove the victim around in a stolen van for days before taking him to an apartment in Chicago.

Inside that apartment, the group subjected the victim to a horrific, multi-day campaign of abuse. They tied him up, gagged him, and broadcast the violence on Facebook Live. The footage was truly sickening, showing the group laughing as they beat the victim, cut part of his scalp with a knife, and forced him to drink from a toilet. Throughout the ordeal, the attackers could be heard shouting “f*** white people” and “f*** Trump.”

🇺🇸 This absolute monster named Tesfaye Cooper, the same thug who tortured a disabled teenager on Facebook Live, is back on the streets.



The twist?? He just got arrested again… okay, who am I kidding? Of course he was.



He chased down a cyclist who simply waved at him, beat… pic.twitter.com/GovZtsrgLe — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 16, 2026

It is truly horrific to see such malice, much like the case where a man planned to poison Jewish children during a sinister Christmas plot. The group even went as far as calling the victim’s mother to demand a $300 ransom for his return. The abuse only ended when the victim managed to escape and was found wandering the streets in a disoriented, bloodied state by a police officer who noticed he was wearing inappropriate clothing for the winter weather.

The 2017 incident drew intense national attention and widespread condemnation. Even then-President Barack Obama expressed his horror at the event, noting that the incident highlighted deep-seated problems. Despite the severity of the crimes, the legal outcomes for the perpetrators relied on plea deals that many found surprisingly lenient. Brittany Covington avoided prison time, receiving four years of probation and 200 hours of community service.

Tanishia Covington was sentenced to three years in prison, while Jordan Hill received eight years. Cooper, for his part, was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to a hate crime and aggravated kidnapping. During Cooper’s sentencing, the judge expressed a hope that the man would seek resources to move past his history of hatred.

The victim’s family had also stated at the time that they worked to ensure support services would be available to Cooper upon his release, hoping for a path toward rehabilitation. It is disheartening to see that just two years after his release, Cooper is back in the middle of a violent criminal encounter. The original investigation revealed that the Facebook Live stream, which lasted about 28 minutes, was only a small window into the three days of terror the victim endured.

Neighbors had reportedly complained about the noise, which likely cut the abuse short. When police eventually recovered the victim, he was in such a state that it was immediately clear he had been through an ordeal that no one should ever experience. The fact that the individuals responsible for such a calculated and cruel act are now back in the headlines for further criminal behavior is a significant concern for the community.

With these new charges of robbery, Cooper and Pearson are set to face the legal system once again.

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