D.C. diner enjoyed his meal and planned to leave a generous tip. Then one detail on the receipt changed his mind

A diner at Il Piatto in Washington, D.C. decided against leaving a tip after noticing a series of handwritten notes on the restaurant receipt. The incident was shared by a Reddit user named u/johnnypoopy, and quickly drew attention online.

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The post points to growing tension between customers and businesses over mandatory service charges, a topic that has been a source of debate across many Reddit communities in recent months.

The diner had a good meal, saying the food and drinks were excellent. At first, they planned to leave a generous tip, more than 20 percent of the bill, as a way of showing appreciation for the service they received. That plan changed as soon as they looked closely at the receipt and noticed what the server had written on it.

A handwritten note on the bill changed the diner’s mind

The restaurant had already added a 20 percent service fee to the bill. But the server went a step further, using a pen to highlight the phrase “service fees are not tips.” The server also crossed out a line saying additional tips were not expected and drew a smiley face next to the change.

The diner saw these markings as an attempt to push them into paying extra money on top of the mandatory fee. Many people online reacted with similar frustration, saying that once a mandatory charge is added, they feel they’ve already paid what they owe the restaurant. Similar frustration erupted when a woman spotted a kitchen appreciation fee on her Hawaii restaurant bill.

This story fits into a larger pattern of diners feeling confused about tipping rules. According to the Pew Research Center, 72 percent of Americans believe tipping is expected in more places today than it was five years ago. This expansion includes scenarios like a woman building her own frozen yogurt and being prompted to tip.

This isn’t the only recent case of tipping expectations causing a bad experience for a diner. A TikTok content creator named Indie shared a story about a birthday lunch where a relative decided not to leave an extra tip. As the group got ready to leave, the waitress approached the table and said, “If you guys don’t want to tip, then next time order takeout and don’t dine in.”

Indie said she was stunned by the remark. She explained that she only had a credit card with her at the time and couldn’t give cash, though she offered to pay something later. The server turned down the offer, saying she only wanted to make a point. Indie told the server that speaking to customers that way was inappropriate.

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