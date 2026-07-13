Dad calls out son for mowing a sloped lawn the wrong way. Then commenters on X gave him a reality check: ‘Sounds like a good way to flip a lawnmower’

A video posted on X by user @angelojello74 has sparked a heated debate regarding the safest way to mow a sloped lawn, Daily Dot reported. The footage features the user’s 20-year-old son navigating a grassy incline in a suburban neighborhood using a red Toro push mower. It is the kind of everyday chore that rarely gets attention, but this specific approach to the slope has people sounding off in the comments.

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The core of the disagreement rests on whether the son should be pushing the mower up and down the hill or moving horizontally across the face of the slope. Many people were quick to point out the dangers of the sideways method. One user wrote, “Yeah, go sideways on a hill; sounds like a good way to flip a lawnmower.” It is a valid concern because stability is everything when you are dealing with heavy equipment on an uneven surface.

The father who shared the video clearly has strong feelings about the situation. He expressed frustration that his son “will [never] listen to me” and even went as far as to say that “[his] son might be dumb.” He justified his stance by mentioning his past experience working on a golf course and his background in turf management. It is easy to see why someone with professional experience would be bothered by a technique they consider incorrect.

Not everyone on X agreed with the father

Some users pointed out the aesthetic benefits of the son’s technique. One commenter wrote, “I like to keep my mower lines straight and clean. Almost impossible to do going sideways on a hill. Your boy is right in this situation!!!” It is a tough balance to strike, as you want a lawn that looks great, but you definitely don’t want to risk an accident to get those perfect lines. The original poster did eventually acknowledge that mowing straight up and down a slope also carries its own set of risks.

Don’t get pissed at me for what I’m about to say. But sometimes I think my son might be dumb as shit. Who cuts a lawn and goes up and down a hill. I’ve told him for years that you go side to side. Just proves my point that none of my kids will ever listen to me. pic.twitter.com/dU33sdRgWW — jello (@angelojello74) July 13, 2026

The conversation took an interesting turn when other users shifted the focus to the father’s teaching style. One person challenged the poster by writing, “Did you actively show him, help him, and provide constructive feedback along with reasons why your way is better? Or did you just shout at him 50 times to do it your way without explanation or demonstration?” This is an important point to consider whenever you are trying to teach someone a task. Communication is often just as important as the technique itself.

When you look at the official guidance, safety should always be the priority. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, injuries involving both riding and walk-behind lawn mowers frequently include incidents linked to slopes and a loss of control. The commission and equipment manufacturers typically advise users to avoid mowing on steep slopes altogether. They also emphasize that you should use the specific safety information or manual provided with your equipment.

Staying safe while you keep your yard looking sharp is the ultimate goal. At the end of the day, it’s always better to take a cautious approach when you are working with power tools on an incline.

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