‘I’m a lawyer’: California man erupts at workers after a sidewalk closure, and the confrontation appeared to escalate because of his behavior

A California man apparently became upset with the workers who had allegedly blocked off the sidewalk for construction. According to The Nerd Stash, the man, who seemed unhappy with the closure, claimed, “I’m a lawyer,” and declared it a violation of the law. The incident was recorded and posted on social media.

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The user @Suzierizzo1 posted a video on Twitter/X in which a man can be heard arguing with the construction workers for having blocked the sidewalk. The man claimed that blocking the sidewalk for any work without accommodating the pedestrians is against the law. He declared that his “baby” cannot cross the road to go the other way. The situation seemed to escalate when the man could be heard using odd language towards neighbors and construction workers. He alleged that he is a lawyer and that the blocking violates the Disabilities Act.

His exact words were, “This is against the law. It’s ADA compliant. You guys can’t block the crosswalk or sidewalk or any of that stuff without giving reasonable accommodation to people with disabilities. My baby can’t cross the street. My baby is right there. It’s against the law. There is no crosswalk.” During the odd confrontation, he can be heard saying, “I am the lawyer; you are telling me.” While the workers seem to continue arguing with him.

Social media users seemed split over whether the man’s behavior was justified

The video gained traction, garnering over 30,000 views, and the audience was seemingly divided on whether the alleged lawyer was right or wrong. Some of them sided with the workers, while others suggested that he was making a point. As one of the viewers stated, “I deal with this a lot. The crews are wrong. The guy is right. They can’t just block the path, they have to make a secondary path until they fix the primary path. Both must be ADA compliant and approved before they start. The construction Forman/ Manager should have know better.”

This guy got mad because the City was having work done on the sidewalk & had blocked it off so nobody would walk on it & he pitched a fit saying he’s a lawyer & it can’t be blocked off because he would have to walk too far to get home. He then cussed the workers & neighbors out. pic.twitter.com/hzpdyANA0G — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) July 11, 2026

While the others criticized him in the comments, as one of the viewers stated, “What an idiot. Next he would be threatening to sue because the sidewalk wasn’t fixed.” Another one added, “It’s those same people all the time that think they own the country and the world. I wonder who told them that lie.” This feedback suggests that the audience was divided on the matter with the workers.

Even though people weighed in on the situation, pouring their thoughts into the comments section, the complete context of the story remains unknown. The man’s claims have not been independently verified.

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