‘Definitely racist’: This woman visited a Chicago bar with her friends, only to accuse it of ‘blatant discrimination’ after they were denied entry

A woman visited an Illinois bar with her friends, but she accused the bar of racism after returning. Apparently, she wasn’t allowed inside because of a “private event.” However, when she saw other people entering without any issues, she ended up referring to her experience as “blatant discrimination.” No comments from the bar were found.

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According to The Nerd Stash, this woman shared insights on the matter on TikTok. Per her story, she visited Moe’s Catina in Wrigleyville. As an unhappy customer, she “wished” she could have recorded it, then explained that she was denied entry to the bar, as there apparently was a “private event” taking place inside. To this, the woman said, “It’s fine.” However, when she and her group were waiting for a “party bus,” this woman claimed that she saw every “non-Black person” get in without anyone mentioning this private event.

It appears that this left the woman shocked, and she reportedly called it “blatant discrimination.” Further in her story, she recalled asking those individuals about the private event. However, she claimed that they weren’t aware of it. This woman also claimed to have seen a “black couple” walk in, but they were also allegedly denied entry. Apparently, she also confronted the bar’s “Black” manager, then stated that he “couldn’t even look [her] in [her] face.”

The audience shared their opinions on her story

In her TikTok’s caption, she wrote about discrimination, “I am so disappointed in them discrimination isn’t cool at all no matter what race it it….” And also claimed in the video that in “2026 it’s not cool,” and she wished she could have recorded this interaction to “sue” the place. This incident appears to have gone viral, garnering nearly 140,000 views, with many users sharing their thoughts on the matter involving racism.

@lamirahg I am so disappointed in them discrimination isn’t cool at all no matter what race it it…. 💯 ♬ original sound – Mirah G 🪞🌹🪑

One shared their views on the bar; they claimed, “They definitely racist up that way for sure!” Apparently, the security was also from the same race as this woman, so one commenter asked, “They have black security but don’t want black people in ???” While another shared their opinion, saying, “In almost 40 years of life, I’ve never partied up north, unless it’s for a specific event. I just always knew that my kind weren’t welcome.”

Her comment section contained similar views on her story, and there’s no follow-up video that tells whether the bar has reached out to her. The woman’s claims are not independently verified.

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