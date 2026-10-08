A woman who posts about dating in New York says the man she had been seeing nearly every day waited until he was packing to mention that he was leaving the state for good. TikTok user Sali (@always.sali) shared the story in a video that has collected tens of thousands of likes and more than a thousand comments.

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According to The Daily Dot, Sali said things had been moving quickly with the man and that the two were spending almost every day together. One day she texted to ask what he was up to, and he replied that he was packing. She assumed he was going on vacation and asked where he was headed.

The answer was Florida, and he was not visiting. Sali said he told her he was moving to Florida permanently for work and that he did not want her to think he was ghosting her. The man has not been identified and has not shared his side, and her account has not been independently verified.

Sali says she was blindsided when he said he was moving to Florida

In the video, the TikTok user says she was confused about why he had not told her sooner, given how much time they had been spending together. She described being blindsided by the text. However, her caption suggests it was not a new experience, as she wrote that she wished it were the first time a man had done this to her.

Many commenters responded with stories of their own. One wrote that a partner she lived with told her three years into the relationship that he was moving out of state for a new job. Another said an ex went on “vacation” to see friends, then texted midweek that he had actually moved there and the relationship was over.

That second commenter added that the same man got in touch two years later to say the move had not worked out and to ask for another chance. She summed it up in one word, “Diabolical.” Stories like these made up a large share of the replies, as viewers shared how they found out a partner was leaving.

Not everyone read the man moving to Florida as simple carelessness. A blunter group of commenters argued that the late notice said something about how he felt. “Sounds like he didn’t like you at all,” one person wrote. Another put it more harshly, telling Sali that he had not thought much of her to begin with.

Others skipped the analysis and went straight to advice. Several told her to block his number and stop replying, as they saw no reason to give him more of her time. One wrote that the man either hid the move on purpose or did not consider her important enough to tell. That commenter said the outcome should be the same in both cases, urging her to “cut that one loose.”

Accounts of partners keeping big plans to themselves have been getting attention on the platform. Another woman recently said her boyfriend left their hotel room for a 40-minute secret call and told her he loved her that same week, while he was trying to win back his ex.

Viewers disagreed about what the man’s silence meant, yet most landed in the same place on one point. Whatever he felt about the relationship, commenters said he should have told her he was moving to Florida before the packing started. However, it is not clear from her account how long the two had been dating or when he accepted the job.

Sali has not said whether the two are still in touch, and the man moving to Florida may never weigh in, though her comment section is likely to keep filling up either way.

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