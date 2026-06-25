Flight Attendant asks Florida-bound passenger what he’d like to eat. He complained everything in the menu was too ‘woke’

A passenger on a recent flight decided that the standard airline meal service was simply “too woke” for his liking. Flight attendant Odion, who goes by the handle @bodacious_bobo on TikTok, claimed in a video viewed more than 229,500 times that a passenger described the airline’s menu as “too woke.” The account was later reported on by BroBible. It is quite a strange story, especially considering the menu in question consisted of basic options like salad, pasta, chicken, and pork.

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Odion was working in business and first class when she began taking meal orders after takeoff. According to Odion’s account, the passenger told her that the entire menu was woke. When it came time for dessert, he was just as difficult. He claimed he could not identify the flavor of the gelato, and when Odion informed him it was vanilla, he began complaining about the lack of food he grew up with. He specifically mentioned burgers, fries, and milkshakes as the only “non-woke” options he found acceptable.

The situation continued after the meal service concluded. Odion was walking around with a snack tray alongside her colleague, who is Egyptian. The passenger was heading to the restroom when he stopped to rant about the snacks. He once again demanded to know where his preferred food was. When Odion pointed to the goldfish crackers on her tray, the passenger dismissed them because they were baked. Her colleague then asked the passenger to define what he considered to be “non-woke snacks.”

Odion claimed that the passenger reiterated his desire for burgers, fries, and sandwiches

Odion eventually had to tell the passenger that they simply did not have those items on the plane. She later pointed out the irony of the passenger complaining about accommodation and catering to different needs while he was using a seatbelt extender. She noted, “The fact that there are seatbelt extenders readily available for you on every aircraft is the textbook definition of woke, which is like accommodating, and they cater to different people.” She finished the video by sighing and stating, “Yeah, I love my job.”

Many commenters on the video said they were similarly confused by the situation described in the clip. One person pointed out that they have been flying their whole life and have never seen burgers, fries, or milkshakes served on a plane. Another commenter suggested that people often learn a new word and start using it everywhere, even when it does not apply. In the comments section, Odion confirmed the flight was headed to Florida and noted that Biscoff cookies were also available, which she jokingly referred to as “a decidedly unwoke snack.”

This obsession with labeling food as woke is not isolated to this one flight. A 2024 study by bread manufacturer Allison’s, known as the Great British Sandwich Study, highlighted a shift in preferences among younger generations. The data showed that Gen Z sandwich lovers are leaning toward ingredients like avocado, peppers, chilies, and olives. Only about half of Gen Zers identified cheddar as their favorite cheese, and very few opted for traditional staples like mustard.

Because of these shifting trends in the United Kingdom, some have suggested that even the humble sandwich has become a casualty of the culture war. Some commentators have pushed back on the idea that ingredients like peppers or olives carry political meaning, while others have drawn political angles from foods ranging from pasta to sandwich fillings.

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