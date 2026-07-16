‘Unacceptable’: Video shows a frustrated woman knocking on a McDonald’s drive-thru window over her coffee, and the internet isn’t looking sympathetic

A New Jersey woman left her car in the McDonald’s drive-thru after she allegedly grew frustrated with the long wait for her coffee. The woman went down to the window, telling the worker that she had to go to work, but her order was being delayed due to an “unacceptable amount of time.” Apparently, someone recorded this scene. No comments from McDonald’s were found.

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According to The Nerd Stash, the user @dominique_antonella_ posted a video of this woman on TikTok in which she can be seen arguing with an employee at the window. The clip was recorded from inside the car, and as this woman arrives at the drive-thru window, she knocks on it and asks the worker to hurry up because she has to go to work. She comes back again, and eventually the manager arrives and asks her to stay in line, as others are waiting as well. Later, the women who were recording from the car can be seen giggling and apologizing to the manager.

First, she complained, “Hey, I need my coffee. I’m on my way to work. This is taking an unacceptable amount of time. You need to hurry up.” The manager then replied with. “I understand, but there is a line. There is a queue.” And the video’s caption claimed, “Drive-thru etiquette has officially left the chat.”

Viewers seemed split over whether the woman’s drive-thru request was justified

As the video went viral and garnered over 300,000 views, the audience seemed divided on whether the woman was in the wrong for cutting the queue to get her order, or whether the management was to be blamed. One of the viewers claimed, “McDonald’s do be taking sooooo long these days tho does anyone else notice? Even if I order on the inside.

The others appeared unenthusiastic about the customer’s decision to pick a coffee when she was already late for work. As one commenter stated, “I’ve been late to work because I myself decide to go through the drive-thru, but I would never rush the employees; that’s not their fault.” Another one added, “If you knew you were gonna stop and get coffee, you should’ve left a little bit earlier so you weren’t gonna be late to work!!!”

With viewers pouring in their opinions, the McDonald’s incident is not independently verified. There’s no follow-up video showing whether the woman got her coffee. Her identity remains unknown.

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