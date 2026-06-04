Georgia high school teacher was arrested for student abuse, but new court warrants unsealed allegations involving Fifty Shades of Grey

New, disturbing details have come to light in the criminal case against Maris Nichols, a former high school teacher from Georgia, following the unsealing of additional court warrants. These new documents reveal allegations that go beyond the initial charges, including claims she made a student watch the movie Fifty Shades of Grey and later discussed sexual topics with them.

Recommended Videos

Nichols, who is 25 years old, was initially arrested on May 8. She faced two counts of sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority. At the time of her arrest, she was teaching biology at Alexander High School in Douglasville, a suburb located about 20 miles west of Atlanta. Douglasville is a pretty quiet area, so news like this can really shake a community. Nichols was released on bond later that same day.

According to People, initial arrest warrants, detailed two specific alleged incidents. One of these supposedly took place on April 23 inside a classroom closet at the high school. The other alleged incident occurred on May 2, this time inside a Hummer that was parked in a residential driveway. However, several more arrest warrants were filed in court later in May, shedding even more light on the ongoing investigation.

The new warrants reveal some really unsettling details

These new filings outline further alleged instances of Nichols sexually abusing students, painting a much broader and more concerning picture. One warrant accuses Nichols of having sex with a male student in the backseat of his truck at a golf course on the afternoon of Sunday, May 3. That’s just a few days after the alleged Hummer incident.

One of the most unsettling new allegations involves a female student. Court documents claim Nichols made this student watch Fifty Shades of Grey. After viewing the film, she allegedly discussed “different types of clitoris” with the student. The allegations don’t stop there. The new warrants also describe text messages Nichols allegedly sent to three different male students.

Teacher Maris Nichols Either is accused of sending suggestive messages and engaging in inappropriate acts with multiple students. Law&Crime’s @SierraGillespie looks into the case. pic.twitter.com/Kfmimt6DN1 — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 27, 2026

In these messages, she reportedly told them she liked them and went into detail about sex acts she wanted them to perform on her. She also allegedly described “how she liked to be choked, screamed at, slapped, and whipped during sexual encounters.” In my opinion, this is a shocking level of detail to be sending to students, and it really highlights the severity of the alleged misconduct.

The Douglas County School System was quick to respond once they learned of the situation. Officials at Alexander High School actually notified parents about the allegations the day before Nichols was taken into custody. The district released a statement saying, “The Douglas County School System is deeply troubled by allegations against an individual associated with one of our schools.” They also confirmed that they immediately launched an investigation upon learning of the alleged misconduct.

As a direct consequence of the allegations, Maris Nichols is no longer listed or pictured as a teacher on Alexander High School’s official website. Nichols’ next court hearing is scheduled for the morning of June 29.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy