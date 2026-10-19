Jake Paul said Tommy Fury’s only job was to not get kicked out of a haunted house. Then Fury threatened to break the other side of his jaw

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are back at it, trading insults online after a video surfaced showing Fury at a Halloween attraction. The situation kicked off when footage of the former Love Island star appeared online, showing him at a family event where he was accused of acting drunk.

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As reported by LADbible, he tried to kiss scare actors, eventually being asked to leave the venue. One employee at the event told The Sun, “I was shaking. I’ve got a famous boxer in my face and two security guards. That was not what I came to work for. I was terrified.”

Another worker stated, “It’s frustrating when you put on stuff like this for families to enjoy then you get idiots ruining it.” A spokesperson for Scare City noted that the safety of their staff is a priority and that they are investigating the incident.

Fury fired back at Jake Paul

Jake Paul did not waste any time jumping into the conversation. He shared the video of Fury online and wrote, “Molly-Mae runs a business, raises the kids and pays the bills. Tommy’s job was to not get kicked out of a haunted house. Couldn’t do it.” This jab at Fury’s relationship with Molly-Mae triggered an immediate response.

Tommy Fury has hit back at Jake Paul after Paul reacted to a video online of Fury at a Halloween event 🎃



Would you like to see a rematch between the pair?#TommyFury | #JakePaul | #BoxingHype pic.twitter.com/qHbTlc1SGp — IFL TV (@IFLTV) October 19, 2026

Fury fired back, saying, “Well well well. Look who can’t keep my name out their mouth. I’ll see you very soon buddy. Time to break the other side of your jaw.” This comment was a direct reference to the broken jaw Paul sustained in his fight against Anthony Joshua late last year.

The back-and-forth continued with Paul responding, “Ship has sailed. You are daddy’s little girl who kisses boys instead of taking care of your own girls and kids.” Fury retorted, “Don’t ever mention my name again in that case. Enjoy the loss for the rest of your life you first class bum.” Molly-Mae also weighed in, sharing that she was not having the best Monday as the clips of her partner began to circulate online.

Despite the intensity of these exchanges, a spokesperson for Fury completely denies the allegations regarding his behavior at the party. The statement clarifies, “He was asked by numerous members of staff that night to have a face-off with them in a very jokey way.” The spokesperson also mentioned that several people reached out to Fury after the event to say it was lovely to see him.

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