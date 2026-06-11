“Maybe it was a misteak”: He ordered a 6‑ounce LongHorn steak, but what showed up on his plate felt like a rip‑off

A Longhorn Steakhouse customer is going viral after he made a video about the decrease in size of the steak that he ordered. According to Brobible, he alleged that the steak was not the required 6 ounces and also seemed badly overcooked. He posted the video about it on TikTok, which has garnered nearly 16 million views.

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The TikTok user @dccustomjewelry published the video on his account, questioning the quantity of steak served. In his 8-second video, he could be seen pressing a quite small ball of steak with his thumb. It appeared to be 2 to 3 ounces, and despite the small portion size, the steak was seemingly overcooked. He claimed in the video that the restaurant managers tried to convince him that this was the usual.

The overlay on the customer’s video seems to reflect disappointment, which reads, “Check out my generous 6oz cut steak from Longhorn Steakhouse. And then they tried to guilt me into accepting that this was normal. I can eyeball steak on the scale every time.” In the description of the video, he added, “When times are hard, they raise the price and give you half.” These comments suggest the customer felt they were being ripped off.

As the video went viral, viewers shared their opinions in the comments, with some criticizing the diner for the portion size, while others sided with the customer and questioned the steakhouse’s credibility. Per Brobible, one of the commentators sarcastically said, “That’s a beef scallop,” and another one added his humor, saying, “Maybe it was a misteak.”

A user seemingly criticized the diner over the quantity he ordered, “Anyone ordering a 6oz steak should be jailed.” Apart from these, there were serious ones, one of whom stated, “The comments not understanding what a 6oz steak is supposed to look like is killing my soul.” Another one added, “The worst part, multiple people saw that plate of food and didn’t think to stop it from being brought out to you.”

Similar to a previous LongHorn customer who wanted a chicken salad, this man seems to be referring to this incident as part of “Shrinkflation.” It’s a term used to describe a decrease in a product’s portion size while the price increases. But in 2025, Darden CEO Rick Cardenas declared it untrue, as he had at that time reinvested in the marketing campaign around the idea of “to put more food on the plate and talk about quality.” He added, “Then, over time, we didn’t have to talk about quality because everybody knew. “Over time, we weaned off the communication and put more on the plate per dollar than everybody in the space.”

These cases seem to weaken Rick’s claim, but at the same time, restaurants often advertise the weight of a dish taken in a pre-cooked state. Since products like steak shrink after cooking, their weight slightly decreases. This suggests that they aren’t actually ripping off, which many end up thinking.

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