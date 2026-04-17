New York City woman got herself the cheapest option on Google Flights, only to lose $3,000 in the process

A New York City woman recently found herself in a financial nightmare after attempting to save a bit of money on airfare through a third-party booking site. Dina Khalil, known as @dinakhaaa on TikTok, shared her experience in a video that has since gained over 387,000 views and was covered by BroBible, detailing how she lost $3,000 in a travel booking gone wrong.

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The issue started when she was searching for flights on Google and noticed cheaper options through a service called EaseMyTrip. She recalls being excited about the potential savings, noting she thought she was being smart by finding a deal for a first-class seat. She clicked the link and completed the booking, expecting a smooth travel experience.

Everything changed shortly after she finished the transaction. She noticed her booking status was listed as pending and assumed it was just a standard part of the process. Soon, she received an email claiming there was an increase in the flight fare. The company demanded she pay an additional $300 through a different link to confirm the trip.

If you are planning travel soon, it is worth considering these risks before you click that book button on a site you do not recognize

Alarm bells immediately went off for Khalil. She decided she wanted to cancel the flight entirely and book directly through the airline instead. Unfortunately, getting a hold of the company proved to be impossible. She sent emails requesting a cancellation but received no response. She also spent an hour on the phone waiting for a representative, but there were no available agents to help her.

Khalil eventually reached out to her bank to try and resolve the situation. Her bank told her they had to wait for the transaction to clear before they could even start a dispute process. Even then, there is no guarantee she will win the dispute because she used a debit card to make the payment. She expressed deep frustration with her decision to prioritize a lower price over the security of a direct booking.

The reality is that third-party sites are often prone to sudden changes. We have seen similar issues before, such as when a traveler had a Marriott reservation canceled because the hotel ended its partnership with the booking platform Sonder. These sites often promise deals that are better than what the airline or hotel offers directly, but the catch is often a lack of reliability when things go wrong.

If you are wondering whether she can recover her funds, the outlook is mixed but potentially positive. The Department of Transportation states that if a flight’s details are significantly changed or the service cannot be performed as contracted, travel agents must refund customers. An unexpected demand for an additional $300 would likely qualify as a significant change.

EaseMyTrip has a policy on its website regarding fare increases. It states, “In case of increase in the fare in the issuance of the Air ticket , due to airlines, miscalculation in amount due to server error and from the banks payment gateway issue then EaseMyTrip reserves the right to cancel the ticket and forfeit the amount received as Cancellation Charges.” While this suggests they might cancel the ticket and issue a refund, the timeline for such a process is unclear.

Many viewers in the comments section offered advice for avoiding this situation in the future. A common sentiment was that the real mistake was using a debit card instead of a credit card. One user noted, “Being cheap isn’t what effed you, it was using your debit card over credit card. That’s the lesson.” Others emphasized that booking directly with airlines is the safest route to avoid scams and make changes or cancellations much easier. One person shared a similar story of losing $2,000 but noted that they successfully won a dispute after pleading their case repeatedly.

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