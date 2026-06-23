New York woman suspects sex trafficking after seeing a man leave a note in another woman’s gas tank, learns it was her ex

A New York woman says she suspected she was witnessing a sex trafficking attempt in a parking lot, only to learn the man involved was someone close to the woman he approached. Katherine Veronica, a content creator on TikTok, shared the experience on the platform after watching a man behave in a way that worried her.

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The incident began while Katherine was parking outside a store during her break. She saw a man get out of his car, walk to another vehicle, and slide a piece of paper into the gas flap before moving his own car to the other side of the lot. Katherine said the behavior struck her as suspicious, and she questioned why someone would leave a note inside a gas flap instead of somewhere more visible, like a window.

Katherine stayed in her vehicle to see who the car belonged to, saying the situation felt very wrong to her. She then went into the store to find the owner so she could let her know what had happened, since her first thought was that it might be a worst-case scenario.

TikTok creator tracked down the car’s owner to warn her

When Katherine found the woman, she explained what she had seen and shared her fear that it could be a trafficking attempt. Both women initially laughed about it, but the conversation changed once the woman explained who the man was. New York has produced other viral moments involving women and unexpected public encounters, including a dispute over an unfinished food order.

The man turned out to be the woman’s ex-boyfriend. She told Katherine that he frequently leaves notes in her gas tank, calling the behavior “like weird and cute at the same time.” The conversation took a more serious turn when the woman said the man is always waiting there and that she runs into him every time she goes to work.

Katherine’s reaction was caught on video as she realized what she was hearing. She appeared visibly concerned, and when she voiced that concern, the woman agreed, saying it was “not okay.” Katherine’s video has since gone viral on TikTok, gaining 2 million views, 93,000 likes, and over 510 comments.

Some viewers questioned the mechanics of the encounter, with one writing, “How did he open up the gas tank? You can only do it from the inside or most cars these days.” Another commenter doubted the video’s authenticity altogether, writing, “This is an ad for the air freshener or tik top shop 100 percent.”

Other viewers focused on safety, with one urging, “Call the police.” Many commenters praised Katherine for stepping in, with one writing, “You’re a girl’s girl and I love you. On behalf of all of us, thank you for waiting and documenting.”

Another added, “Excellent observation skills and courage. Kudos!” Another recent viral story from the state involved a homeowner’s Ring camera neighbor dispute. There have been no further updates on the woman or the ex-boyfriend’s behavior since the video was posted.

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