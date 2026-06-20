Ohio woman starts hiding bread rolls in Texas Roadhouse to see how much she can get away with. Then she shows the haul after getting home

An Ohio woman recently decided to test the limits of what she could get away with at Texas Roadhouse by turning the restaurant’s bread service into a full-blown game. Ansley Kostelnik and her friend were captured in a video on TikTok building a makeshift fort out of menus and a peanut bucket to hide baskets of yeast rolls, as BroBible reported. It is honestly a hilarious sight to see, and the video has already racked up over 164,000 views.

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The video shows the table looking normal at first, but the camera eventually pans to reveal a hidden stash of three baskets packed with rolls and butter behind their tabletop barricade. Text on the screen identifies this as the absolute best game to play at the restaurant. By the time they finished their meal, the pair had managed to secure about 12 to 14 rolls in to go boxes.

This concept is actually known as the Texas Roadhouse Rolls Challenge. It originated in 2021 when a group of teenagers in Connecticut famously consumed 132 rolls, which equaled 33 baskets, during a single visit. Kostelnik and her friend have clearly taken a different approach by focusing on the haul they can take home rather than just how many they can eat in one sitting.

The internet had plenty of thoughts on the situation, with many users focusing on the logistics of the bread

Maddy Castillo pointed out that a dozen rolls only costs about $4 to $5. This prompted a quick response from Stellar.kc, who wrote, “Who is making you pay for the rolls? They’re complimentary i just tell the server I want some to go and they give me them in a box or bag [laughing/crying emoji].” Meanwhile, Jackson Beach suggested the game was played incorrectly, noting, “You played it wrong you have to eat all of them and hide the rest in a backpack.”

There has been some online chatter about whether locations are starting to limit the number of bread baskets, but evidence remains sparse. Aside from a lone report on Reddit, most signs point to the servers continuing to provide bread as long as you are dining in. These rolls are a massive part of the company identity, and most locations employ one to three full-time bakers to keep up with the demand.

It turns out that the heavy bread service might actually benefit the staff as much as the customers. A former waitress explained in a 2025 TikTok that she loved it when guests filled up on the free rolls. She noted, “if you filled up on your free bread, you’d be too full to eat all of your dinner, pack it up, and get out of my section faster. Turn and burn.”

If you are planning to try this on your next visit, just be mindful of the rules at your specific location. While the bread is free for dine-in customers, the official website lists a price of $4.99 for a dozen rolls if you are ordering them to go. It is a smart idea to check with your server before you start building your bread fort.

There is no doubt that the staff might find your dedication to the rolls entertaining, but it is always better to be clear about your intentions before you start hoarding the goods.

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