‘We have disco bathrooms’: Woman was driving through Kentucky and chanced upon a very interesting gas station bathroom

A woman driving through Kentucky recently discovered an unexpected feature inside a gas station bathroom that has since gone viral on X. She initially pulled over for gas and noticed a sign advertising disco bathrooms, which she assumed was just a joke at the time. After deciding to investigate for herself, she found that the claim was entirely accurate and led to a pretty memorable experience, Daily Dot reported.

Recommended Videos

The traveler documented her visit in a video shared on the platform. She noted, “Stopped for gas in Kentucky… saw the sign ‘We have disco bathrooms’ and thought it was a joke.” When she walked inside, the restroom appeared to be a standard facility until she spotted a giant red button positioned next to the sinks. The button featured a cartoon frog and a clear warning that read, “DO NOT PUSH THIS BUTTON.” Naturally, she couldn’t resist the temptation, writing, “Went in, spotted the big red button that said ‘DO NOT PUSH THIS BUTTON’… obviously I pushed it.”

The result was an immediate transformation of the room. She described the scene by saying, “Next thing I know, lights out, disco ball spinning, and I’m having an impromptu dance party in the bathroom!” She followed this up by warning others, “Never trust a button that tells you not to push it!”

The post gained significant traction, and many X users shared their reactions to the unusual restroom setup

One person commented, “I think that’s hilarious!” while the original poster agreed, adding, “Definitely different for sure.” Another user expressed surprise by asking, “What on earth?!” Some commenters pointed out that while the disco experience is fun, it is important to remember the primary purpose of the room. One person stated, “I’ve heard of that too, it’s a fun and engaging thing for the bathroom just make sure you are washing your hands.”

Several other travelers confirmed they have encountered the same setup. One user mentioned, “Just stopped there 30 minutes ago and I too pushed the button!” Another person shared a similar experience, noting, “My daughter and granddaughter stopped in there a few weeks ago and thought this was hilarious.” Someone else added, “I saw my first one in Kentucky too! Loved it.”

Stopped for gas in Kentucky… saw the sign ‘We have disco bathrooms’ and thought it was a joke 😂

Went in, spotted the big red button that said ‘DO NOT PUSH THIS BUTTON’… obviously I pushed it.

Next thing I know, lights out, disco ball spinning, and I’m having an impromptu dance… pic.twitter.com/zl5IhFwzgx — NancyH (@NancyH_60) June 19, 2026

There is actually a historical reason why a gas station in Kentucky might lean into this specific theme. One user on X pointed out, “Louisville is the world’s largest producer of disco balls.” This claim is backed by history, as the Louisville based company Omega Mirrors produced 90 percent of the disco balls used during the height of the disco craze in the 1970s.

The overall sentiment from those seeing the video has been incredibly positive. Many people are even suggesting they want to plan a road trip to Kentucky just to see the bathroom in person. It is honestly a top tier feature for a road trip stop, and it makes a routine break much more enjoyable. It is rare to find a gas station that goes the extra mile to provide such a unique and entertaining experience for its customers.

While it is certainly an unconventional way to use a restroom, it is definitely a fun addition that turns a mundane chore into a genuine highlight of a trip.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy