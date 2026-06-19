Man called police on dad taking daughters into women’s bathroom. Now he’s been fired from his job

The man who called the police on a father for taking his young daughters into a women’s restroom has been fired from his position at a Mississippi real estate firm, Unilad reported. This incident, which gained massive attention after footage was shared on TikTok and X, highlights how quickly personal conflicts can spiral into professional consequences in our hyper-connected world.

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The situation began at an Alabama service station when Tyler Brodsky, a father of two, stopped to allow his children to use the restroom. Brodsky opted to bring his young daughters into the women’s facility because he believed it was a safer and more appropriate environment than a men’s room filled with adult men and unsanitary conditions. He noted in his caption, “I’d rather do that than bring two little girls into a men’s bathroom full of grown men and dirty stalls.”

While inside, an unidentified man confronted Brodsky, eventually calling 911 to complain about his presence. In the recording of the call, the man told the dispatcher, “There is a man with his two little girls using the women’s bathroom. He is washing his hands with his daughters right now.” He further claimed, “[My wife] is waiting to use the restroom with her mother who is very ill, who is on life support. He is refusing [to leave] and taking his sweet time.”

It is a striking example of how actions taken in a public space can lead to real-world fallout

This confrontation, which was captured on video, shows the daughters becoming visibly distressed by the scene. Brodsky later described the encounter by stating, “This guy comes barging in yelling, scares my daughters, and somehow thinks THEY should’ve been in the men’s room instead.”

The video, which has garnered over 20 million views on X, sparked a firestorm of commentary. Many users defended the father, with one commenter remarking, “What a f—ing freak. No woman would give a damn that man was with his daughters in the bathroom. Little girls don’t need to be in a man’s bathroom!”

This father was on a road trip with his two young daughters & they needed to go to the restroom so he stopped at a QT & took them in the women’s restroom since no one was in it & a man came yelling at him to get out & called the cops.The girls were crying & then he assaulted him. pic.twitter.com/MkEqO33iSW — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) June 16, 2026

When police arrived at the scene to address the call, they worked to de-escalate the tension. According to a follow-up video uploaded by Brodsky, the officers were surprisingly balanced in their assessment of the situation. Brodsky explained, “One of the officers was talking to me and the man and explained that the situation wasn’t as black and white as many people may think.”

The officers reportedly told him that taking young girls into a men’s room could be viewed just as negatively as a father in the women’s restroom. Ultimately, the police reassured Brodsky that he had not done anything wrong and allowed him to go on his way.

The professional fallout for the man who initiated the call followed shortly after the video went viral. Overstreet Properties, a real estate firm based in Mississippi, issued a statement via Instagram clarifying that the individual was an independent contractor and had been terminated. They stated, “Overstreet Properties is aware of videos circulating on social media depicting conduct by a former independent contractor during a personal trip that was unrelated to our company.”

The firm continued, “The conduct depicted in the video does not reflect the values of Overstreet Properties or the standards we expect of those who represent our organization. Our focus remains on providing quality service to our clients, partners, and community. The individual depicted in the video is no longer associated with Overstreet Properties.”

It is clear that the firm felt the need to distance itself from the behavior displayed in the footage. This is a common trend these days, where companies are increasingly sensitive to how their affiliates represent them publicly. For the parties involved, this was clearly a high-stress moment.

Brodsky has since launched a GoFundMe page to help cover travel expenses for visiting his daughters. He also intends to share a portion of the funds with a service station employee named Melissa, whom he credits with helping to de-escalate the situation during the incident.

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