Luca Guadagnino’s Sam Altman movie ‘Artificial’ was almost finished. But Amazon just dropped it following OpenAI partnership

Amazon MGM Studios has officially parted ways with the upcoming film Artificial, a project directed by Luca Guadagnino that had already reached near completion, Variety reported. This sudden shift in strategy means the movie, which centers on the dramatic firing and subsequent rehiring of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, will now be shopped around to other studios for distribution. While it might seem like a sudden change for such a high-profile project, it is clear that the corporate landscape surrounding this story is incredibly complex.

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The timing of this decision is hard to ignore, especially when you look at the massive financial ties between the studio and the subject matter. In February, Amazon committed to a $50 billion investment in OpenAI, a move designed to expand the use of Amazon Web Services and foster the development of custom AI models. With such a massive stake in the success and reputation of OpenAI, it is easy to see why a studio might feel uncomfortable backing a project that paints a less-than-flattering picture of the company leadership.

Despite the split, a spokesperson for Amazon maintained a professional tone regarding the filmmaker. “We have the utmost respect and admiration for Luca Guadagnino as an award-winning filmmaker — not to mention a longstanding relationship that we hope to continue,” the spokesperson said. “We believe that ‘Artificial’ will be better served if it were released by a different studio and are working closely with the filmmaking team to find the film a new home.”

The film itself boasts a truly impressive cast

Andrew Garfield takes on the lead role of Sam Altman, while Monica Barbaro plays former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati. Yura Borisov portrays former OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, and Ike Barinholtz is cast as Elon Musk. The ensemble is rounded out by names like Cooper Hoffman, Jason Schwartzman, Cooper Koch, Billie Lourd, Zosia Mamet, Angus Imrie, Chris O’Dowd, and Mark Rylance. With a script penned by SNL alum Simon Rich, the story focuses on the chaotic period in 2023 when Altman was ousted from his role at the company only to return just days later.

Interestingly, it seems the film was already testing quite well with audiences. Reports suggest that prior to being dropped by Amazon, the movie had undergone several test screenings that were received positively. It was also screened for other potential studios as recently as Thursday.

Luca Guadagnino's Sam Altman movie dropped after Amazon partners with OpenAI.



Details: https://t.co/SSqj5IBr9W pic.twitter.com/kaMcj7Ph3X — TMZ (@TMZ) June 19, 2026

However, an insider who has viewed the film noted that the portrayals of Altman and Musk are intentionally unsympathetic, suggesting they are the characters audiences would “like the least.” This creates a fascinating dynamic, as Amazon was well aware of these script iterations long before Guadagnino even joined the project.

The connections here go even deeper than just corporate contracts. Sam Altman and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos have a personal relationship, with Altman even attending Bezos’ wedding in Italy last year. Bezos has been a vocal advocate for the growth of AI, recently speaking at a tech conference in Paris where he dismissed fears that the technology would lead to mass unemployment.

“I know there’s a lot of concern that many people have, including many smart people, that AI is going to make humans redundant and so on,” Bezos said. “I totally disagree with this point of view. And I think, in fact, AI is going to create a labor shortage.”

That perspective is not shared by everyone in the industry or the labor sector. Experts from across the political spectrum have voiced concerns about the long-term effects of AI on the workforce. Earlier this year, the UK’s Trades Union Congress specifically warned that AI could lead to a situation mirroring the disaster of deindustrialization, where shareholder wealth grows while actual jobs are degraded or displaced. These conflicting viewpoints make the subject of the film incredibly relevant, even if a major studio is no longer willing to be the one to release it.

It is worth noting that this project was intended to reunite Guadagnino with Amazon, following their work together on titles like Challengers and After the Hunt. The fact that the studio is now working with the filmmaking team to find a new home for the movie suggests they want to preserve their relationship with the director, even if they aren’t comfortable with the specific project.

For now, the future of Artificial remains in limbo, but given the star power behind it and the intensity of the subject matter, it likely won’t stay without a distributor for long. As the industry continues to grapple with the rise of AI, a movie that dives into the internal politics of the company at the center of the movement is bound to attract plenty of attention from other studios looking to make a statement.

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