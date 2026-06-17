South Carolina woman says a cashier surprised her with birthday flowers, and explains the catch she didn’t see coming

A trip to buy birthday wine turned into an unexpected story for Charleston resident Ellie Dickinson, after a cashier’s friendly gesture didn’t go quite the way she expected. Dickinson (@ellieexercise) shared what happened in an Instagram video.

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She said she was shopping for wine to celebrate her birthday when the cashier noticed her items and asked if she had a celebration planned. After Dickinson confirmed it was her birthday, the cashier seemed excited for her. He called over another employee and asked for a small bouquet of flowers to be brought over.

The cashier then handed her the flowers, placed them with her other items, and said, “Happy birthday, this bouquet is on me.” Dickinson said the moment felt kind, and she assumed the flowers were a free gift.

The bill arrived with an unexpected addition

Dickinson said the mood shifted once she reached the checkout screen. She said she waited to see if the cashier would remove the cost of the flowers, but he scanned them along with her wine instead. She recalled, “I was like, oh, surely he’ll take off the charge,” before realizing, “No, I just paid for my own birthday bouquet.”

Dickinson’ also posted the video on TikTok video and it drew a large amount of attention online as well, with many commenters finding humor in what might have been going through the cashier’s mind. One user joked, “He said treat yourself💅💐.” “I can buy myself flowers” 😆, another joked. Other grocery store moments have also caught shoppers off guard, including a customer’s discovery at a seafood counter.

Other viewers were more sympathetic toward the cashier, suggesting he may not have meant to charge her at all. A commenter wrote, “He was definitely making dinner later that evening and realized what he did and now it’ll haunt him forever 😂” One person wrote, “That was definitely a mistake. Trader Joe’s gives you a free petite bday bouquet.”

These comments suggested the charge may have been an accident rather than something done on purpose. Grocery stores have been the setting for other viral moments too, such as a mother’s response to her daughter’s behavior in a separate incident.

Whether the cashier intended to charge her or simply followed his usual habit of scanning items, Dickinson ended up paying for the flowers herself. She had walked into the store planning only to buy wine, but left having also paid for her own birthday bouquet.

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