Teenage daughter went to her single parent dad about advice on shaving, and the father’s response has won the internet: ‘Way to go, dad!’

A single father has received an outpouring of support on Reddit after reaching out for advice on how to help his teenage daughter with shaving. The user, known as u/yusukeakjon, turned to the r/TwoXChromosomes community on Reddit to find the right grooming tools for his child, sparking a massive response from users who were moved by his dedication and care, as reported by Daily Dot.

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The situation began when his daughter approached him with a personal question about shaving and asked him to purchase a razor for her. As a single parent navigating life after the loss of his wife, he admitted that he often feels lost in the weeds when it comes to supporting his daughter as she grows up. He wanted to ensure he provided the right guidance while keeping her safety at the forefront of his mind.

He specifically requested recommendations for a razor or trimmer that does not feature a fixed blade. He was very clear about his reasoning for this specific requirement. He explained, “I’m not comfortable with her having access to something sharp due to mental health concerns following her mother’s passing.”

This level of transparency and parental mindfulness resonated deeply with the community

The post quickly climbed in popularity, gathering over 7,000 upvotes and nearly 1,000 comments from people who were impressed by his proactive approach. It is clear that his daughter feels comfortable coming to him with sensitive questions, which is a big deal for any parent. One user highlighted this bond by noting, “Your daughter must really trust you a lot to come to you with this request…It’s a testament to the strength of your relationship.”

Others in the thread echoed this sentiment, emphasizing how lucky the daughter is to have such a supportive figure in her life. One person commented, “I am thrilled for his daughter that she had a dad like him, she can go and trust like this!! Truly invaluable!” Another user kept the encouragement simple and direct, writing, “Way to go, dad!”

The comment section turned into a helpful resource, with many users offering specific brand names and types of trimmers that met his safety criteria. Beyond the product recommendations, fellow parents stepped up to share advice on aftercare and various precautions to make the process easier for both of them. It is great to see the internet come together to provide practical, kind, and constructive help for a parent in a vulnerable situation.

The father was clearly touched by the reception his post received. He eventually returned to the thread to update his post, expressing his gratitude for the love and support he found from total strangers. He took the opportunity to share his perspective on his role as a parent, concluding with a heartfelt reflection on their relationship. He wrote, “She’s an amazing girl, and if anyone’s lucky, it’s me to have her in my life…”

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