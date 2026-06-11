This TikToker openly ranted about her financial burnout, and it sparked a fierce debate on whether women should work at all

A woman went viral after ranting about work stress and still barely being able to make both ends meet. According to Daily Dot, she appears to have shared her emotions on TikTok, saying she might not be able to keep burning out just to keep up with the finances. As the video went viral, a debate took hold, and arguments seemingly piled up over whether women should work.

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The TikToker @kaitlinholder posted a video that has garnered around 300,000 views. She ranted about how mentally burned out she becomes from working long hours, and declared that she could not keep working like this anymore. The woman also mentioned that she has been doing a job that has apparently left her mentally drained.

She stated in her video, “I cannot do this for the rest of my life. It’s just not it.” She added her emotions in the caption, stating, “This life is exhausting. Can’t even afford to breathe at this point.” Her followers tried to console her in the comments by offering kind words, telling her that she was not alone in this matter; almost everyone is stuck there somewhere financially.

It looks like the TikTok left viewers divided over whether women should work

A verified user then shared her video on X and appears to have started the debate, captioning the video, “Women should not have to work. We should get to live soft lives because we bring life into this world. Men will never understand how much motherhood takes from us physically.” And it looks like viewers started arguing over it, sharing their point of view.

Women should not have to work.

We should get to live soft lives because we bring life into this world.

Men will never understand how much motherhood takes from us physically.

Women weren't designed for the slavework 9-5 just so jews could tax us.



We were designed to be the… pic.twitter.com/6Kekdr35kK — 𝒦𝑒𝓁𝓁𝓎࿎☽ (@idropFbombs) June 9, 2026

There was a divide among the audience on the matter: some doubled down on the stance of the X user who shared the TikTok, while others seemed to oppose it. One of them commented, “I say this all the time; it’s the truth.” Another one supported the idea, saying, “Agree, but then you can’t vote.” There was another faction of people who seemingly went off topic, saying, “Well, women of the past had to get married. Men don’t have it easier.”

The TikToker later posted a follow-up video, thanking the followers who supported her during that difficult time while also addressing the criticism. Work and financial stress can indeed break someone mentally. In my opinion, there are many cases where men have also ranted about similar issues online. So, I think, it has nothing to do with what gender you have; work stress can still get you.

The woman appears to be feeling better in her follow-up video, with many supporting her as well. The reporting is based on the woman’s TikTok.

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