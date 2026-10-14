Woman says her Williamsburg date admitted peeing in the sink, then asked her to smell the hair he never washes with shampoo

New York’s dating scene produces a steady stream of viral horror stories, and a TikTok user has added a new one to the pile. Victoria Vega, who posts as @itsvictoriavega, says a first date at a bar in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, fell apart after the man admitted to peeing in the sink and then asked her to smell his hair, according to Daily Dot.

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Vega opened the video by calling it the worst first date of her life. According to the TikTok user, the man seemed to be under the influence when he showed up and barely spoke for much of the evening. When he finally did open up, the details he shared included peeing in the sink and never washing his hair with shampoo or conditioner.

The clip has collected tens of thousands of likes since it was posted. The man has not been identified, and the account has not been independently verified. In the caption, Vega wrote that she thought she was “getting punk’d,” and she added that the night at least ended with a margarita slice of pizza.

Vega says the hair request came after she had already asked if he was high

The Brooklyn first date reportedly grew more awkward as the man kept staring at a group of women seated nearby while Vega tried to hold a conversation. Eventually, she asked him outright whether he was high or whether he was even interested in her. In the video, the New Yorker noted that those were questions she never expected to ask anyone on a first date.

@itsvictoriavega thought I was getting punk’d 😭 btw I had a margarita slice I thought I recorded that #nycdating ♬ original sound – Victoria Vega

The pair only made it through one drink. Vega says she finished hers and decided to go get pizza, but the strangest moment of the night came before she could leave. Per her account, the man tilted his head toward her, held his hair close to her face, and asked her to smell it. She walked out soon after and headed to a pizzeria to salvage the evening.

Skipping shampoo is not unheard of, as some people follow a “no-poo” routine and clean their hair with water or alternative products instead. However, the man did not explain his reasoning, at least not in Vega’s retelling. The request to smell his hair, coming after that admission, is the moment Vega describes as the most puzzling part of the first date.

Viewers filled the comment section with disbelief, and many expressed sympathy for the TikTok user once they heard the details. A number of commenters focused on her looks and argued the man had wasted his shot, while others questioned why she stayed as long as she did. However, a smaller group offered a gentler read, suggesting the date may have simply been nervous or having a bad day.

Several commenters also joked that heading for pizza was the smartest move of the night, as a slice seemed like the only fitting way to recover. Vega’s story is far from the only New York first date to go viral on TikTok, as another woman’s recap of a date who grabbed her phone showed. In Vega’s case, she was out the door after a single drink.

Many viewers agreed that nobody should have to sit through an evening like that, regardless of gender, and some urged women to leave as soon as the warning signs show up. However, Vega appears to have taken the bad first date in stride, as the video plays the night for laughs rather than anger.

Vega has not said whether the man reached out after the date, and with the clip still circulating, a follow-up video could draw an even bigger audience to the story.

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